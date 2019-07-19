Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra on her birthday in the most loveable way!

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas who was a little late in wishing her on social media stole the limelight with his love-filled message for her

Priyanka Chopra Jonas/picture courtesy: Nick Jonas' Instagram account

As Bollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, celebrated her 37th birthday today, wishes poured in for the actor from tinsel town celebrities.

However, her husband Nick Jonas who was a little late in wishing her on social media stole the limelight with his love-filled message for her.

Calling her the light of his world, Nick posted a sweet birthday message for his 'baby' alongside a picture of the diva. The American singer captioned the picture: "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday. [sic]"

The 'Desi girl' looks drop-dead gorgeous in a pink saree and big glares. And the beautiful pink roses in her bun add to the overall look of the actor.

Earlier today, the 'Barfi' actor received birthday wishes from a string of celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Priyanka celebrated her 37th birthday tomorrow, July 18. We're keen to know what the actress will be up to on her special day. We're pretty sure hubby Nick must have planned something special for his special lady! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having the time of their life since tying the knot last year. Going by the actress's and singer's social media photos and videos, the couple is at their happiest in each other's company.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

