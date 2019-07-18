Priyanka Chopra congratulates J Sister Sophie Turner over Emmy Nomination

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to praise her sister-in-law Sophie Turner. She put out a post to laud the nominees

Pic courtesy/Priyanka Chopra's Instagram acoount

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra shared a special message to her 'J Sister' and actress Sophie Turner on her Game of Thrones Emmy Nomination.

Television's Emmy Awards on Tuesday announced the nominations and Turner was among one of the nominees for essaying the role of Sansa Stark in the popular series. She has been nominated under Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onJun 23, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

Priyanka took to her Instagram story to praise her sister-in-law. She put out a post to laud the nominees. She wrote: "Congratulations to all of the Emmy nominees this year, but especially to you Sophie. We love you and are so incredibly proud of you."

Turner's husband Joe Jonas shared a photograph of the actress on his Instagram story and wrote that he is "incredibly proud of her".

Turner and Jonas first tied the knot on May 1 in a quick ceremony in Las Vegas and then got hitched in a more lavish ceremony in France with their friends and family in attendance.

The stunning gown, which featured an optical white leather satin belt, included over 14 meters of embroidered tulle using floral patterned thread. And interestingly, it took 75 hours of digital design to create the pattern of over 650,000 stitches.

Each panel in the dress was embroidered with 50,400 crystal eclats and 50,400 white beads. More than 10 embroiderers worked for a total of 1,050 hours on the wedding gown.

Overall, Turner's wedding dress took more than 350 hours to assemble.

