See photos: Priyanka Chopra slays it in a black leather dress on the streets of New York

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/@priyankaonline

Priyanka Chopra always makes heads turn with her style statements. Be it something quirky or something classy, leave it to PeeCee to look like a million bucks in anything she wears. The actress is a style icon for a reason. She was recently spotted strutting down the streets of New York in a black leather dress, and boy did she look incredible!

A fan club of the actress shared the photos on their Instagram handle. Priyanka Chopra looks chic and edgy in her black knee-length leather dress with a bow at the neckline.

Priyanka paired her outfit with black tie-up boots and round sunglasses, and tied her hair in a high bun. The wine coloured lippie added a dash of colour to her look. The actress seemed to be enjoying the drizzle in NYC.

Priyanka celebrates her 37th birthday tomorrow, July 18. We're keen to know what the actress will be up to on her special day. We're pretty sure hubby Nick must have planned something special for his special lady! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having the time of their life since tying the knot last year. Going by the actress's and singer's social media photos and videos, the couple is at their happiest in each other's company.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

