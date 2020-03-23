From marriage to isolation, Sonakshi Sinha answers all for her fans on Instagram!

Sonakshi Sinha has a fantastic sense of humour and we all have seen that many times before. And something similar happened when she indulged in some quick and quirky chat with her fans on Instagram. It was too much fun and could not be missed. The questions were all over the place and so the answers had to be as hilarious.

Right from her personal to professional life and yes, even the feeling of being quarantined, she was asked all, and the actress seemed to be in a jovial and jocular mood, just for her fans. And given we cannot step out of our homes till March 31, how about chatting with friends and also Bollywood celebrities?

The questions were aplenty, but here are the ones that stood out. One user asked what if the humans are the virus on earth and Corona is the vaccine. She said- Plot Twist!! Take a look:

Another one asked if she would marry her husband name? This is what she had to say and it is too funny to miss:

A fan asked for her number, and she had another quip ready. Here it is:

One user asked if she does gym, she said- No, I exercise. Take a look right here:

Someone asked is she from Mumbai since Maharashtra has the most cases of Coronavirus. This is what she had to say:

Then came the most crucial question of the hour- How is she feeling in this time of quarantine? She had a one-word answer. Read it:

And lastly, someone asked her about marriage, and look what she did:

Well, how much would you like to give Sonakshi Sinha on a scale from 1 to 10 when it comes to humour?

