Search

From marriage to isolation, Sonakshi Sinha answers all for her fans on Instagram!

Updated: Mar 23, 2020, 08:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In a recent Instagram Q&A with fans, Sonakshi Sinha answered all the possible questions, right from her personal to professional life and yes, even the feeling of being quarantined!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Sonakshi Sinha
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha has a fantastic sense of humour and we all have seen that many times before. And something similar happened when she indulged in some quick and quirky chat with her fans on Instagram. It was too much fun and could not be missed. The questions were all over the place and so the answers had to be as hilarious.

Right from her personal to professional life and yes, even the feeling of being quarantined, she was asked all, and the actress seemed to be in a jovial and jocular mood, just for her fans. And given we cannot step out of our homes till March 31, how about chatting with friends and also Bollywood celebrities?

The questions were aplenty, but here are the ones that stood out. One user asked what if the humans are the virus on earth and Corona is the vaccine. She said- Plot Twist!! Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha Instagram Story

Another one asked if she would marry her husband name? This is what she had to say and it is too funny to miss:

Sonakshi Sinha Instagram Story

A fan asked for her number, and she had another quip ready. Here it is:

Sonakshi Sinha Instagram Story

One user asked if she does gym, she said- No, I exercise. Take a look right here:

Sonakshi Sinha Instagram Story

Someone asked is she from Mumbai since Maharashtra has the most cases of Coronavirus. This is what she had to say:

Sonakshi Sinha Instagram Story

Then came the most crucial question of the hour- How is she feeling in this time of quarantine? She had a one-word answer. Read it:

Sonakshi Sinha Instagram Story

And lastly, someone asked her about marriage, and look what she did:

Sonakshi Sinha Instagram Story

Well, how much would you like to give Sonakshi Sinha on a scale from 1 to 10 when it comes to humour?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Important Update
MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times

MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times