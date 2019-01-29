From Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, twitterati condoles death of George Fernandes

national

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi along with many others from across political lines paid tributes to former Union Minister George Fernandes, who died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the 88-year-old long-time socialist a "fiery trade union leader", who resisted the Emergency "tooth and nail", while Kovind described him as a "champion of democracy". He took to Twitter to condole his death and tweeted: "Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised."

George Sahab represented the best of India’s political leadership.



Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised.



Saddened by his passing away. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

When we think of Mr. George Fernandes, we remember most notably the fiery trade union leader who fought for justice, the leader who could humble the mightiest of politicians at the hustings, a visionary Railway Minister and a great Defence Minister who made India safe and strong. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

During his long years in public life, George Sahab never deviated from his political ideology. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. His simplicity and humility were noteworthy. My thoughts are with his family, friends and lakhs of people grieving. May his soul rest in peace.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind was distressed on hearing the news of Fernandes' death. "He epitomised simple living and high thinking. And was a champion of democracy, during the Emergency and beyond. We will all miss him," the President's office tweeted.

Distressed to learn of the passing of Shri George Fernandes, who served India in many capacities, including as Defence Minister. He epitomised simple living and high thinking. And was a champion of democracy, during the Emergency and beyond. We will all miss him #PresidentKovind

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise of former defence minister. "I'm sorry to hear about the passing away of former Parliamentarian & Union Minister, George Fernandes Ji. My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Minister of Commerce and Industry, Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu tweeted:

Hugely popular with masses, willing to sacrifice anything for a cause dear to his heart and a parliamentarian par excellence. A huge loss to the nation. My condolences to the family members and his followers. RIP #GeorgeFernandes ji... — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) January 29, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also saddened with the demise.

Very saddened at the passing away of former Defence Minister and much admired trade unionist, George Fernandes Ji. I have known him for decades. My condolences to his family and admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 29, 2019

"India has lost a stalwart of its socialist movement," said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of India’s former Defence Minister George Fernandes ji. Today we have lost a stalwart of India’s socialist movement. He devoted his entire life for the welfare and uplift of the poor and marginalised. My heartfelt condolences to his family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 29, 2019

George Fernandes ji served the nation in several capacities and held key portfolios like Defence and Railways at different times. He led many labour movements and fought against the injustice towards them. His tenure as Defence Minister was outstanding. May his soul rest in peace — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 29, 2019

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is the Janata Dal-United chief and has worked closely with Fernandes for three decades, described his death as the "loss of the tallest socialist leader".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his message recalled the services of Fernandes as a dedicated leader who discharged his duties as a minister in the Government of India to the best of his abilities.

à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤µ à¤Âà¥Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤¯ à¤®à¤Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤¤à¤¥à¤¾ à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤Âà¥Âà¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¸à¤Âà¤Âà¤°à¥Âà¤·à¤¶à¥Âà¤² à¤¶à¥Âà¤°à¤®à¤¿à¤Â à¤¨à¥Âà¤¤à¤¾ à¤¶à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤Â à¤«à¤°à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾à¤Âà¤¡à¤¿à¤¸ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤ªà¤° à¤Âà¤¹à¤°à¤¾ à¤¦à¥Âà¤Âà¤Â à¤ªà¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¤Âà¤¾à¥¤ à¤¸à¥Âà¤µ. à¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤Â à¤«à¤°à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾à¤Âà¤¡à¤¿à¤¸ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤Â à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥Âà¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ à¤¨à¥Âà¤¤à¤¾ à¤¥à¥Âà¥¤ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤¸à¤°à¤Âà¤¾à¤° à¤Âà¥Â à¤®à¤Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤°à¥Âà¤ª à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¤¨à¥Â à¤Â à¤ªà¤¨à¥Â à¤¦à¤¾à¤¯à¤¿à¤¤à¥Âà¤µà¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤¾ à¤Âà¥Âà¤¶à¤²à¤¤à¤¾à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤µà¤Â à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥Âà¤µà¤¹à¤¨ à¤Âà¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2019

à¤¸à¥Âà¤µ. à¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤Â à¤«à¤°à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾à¤Âà¤¡à¤¿à¤¸ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¨à¥Â à¤¹à¤®à¥Âà¤¶à¤¾ à¤®à¤Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤° à¤®à¥Âà¤¹à¤¨à¤¤à¤Âà¤¶ à¤µà¤°à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Â à¤§à¤¿à¤Âà¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤µà¤¾à¤Â à¤¬à¥Âà¤²à¤¨à¥Âà¤¦ à¤Âà¥Âà¥¤ à¤¶à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤«à¤°à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾à¤Âà¤¡à¤¿à¤¸ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¥Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤·à¤¤à¤¿ à¤Âà¥Â à¤­à¤°à¤ªà¤¾à¤Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾ à¤Âà¤ à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¹à¥Âà¥¤ à¤Âà¤¶à¥Âà¤µà¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤Âà¤Âà¤¤ à¤Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤®à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¶à¤¾à¤Âà¤¤à¤¿ à¤Âà¤µà¤Â à¤¶à¥Âà¤Â à¤¸à¤Âà¤¤à¤ªà¥Âà¤¤ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¸à¤®à¥Âà¤¬à¤² à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤Âà¤°à¥Âà¥¤ — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2019

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in his statement said: "Saddened to hear about the death of former Union Minister George Fernandes. A socialist and stalwart in politics, he will be remembered by people of Karnataka for his contribution to the Konkan Railway project."

(with inputs from IANS)

