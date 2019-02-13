From Scarlet Macaw to Unicorn - Ranveer Singh's flora and fauna inspired clothes are hilarious

bollywood-fashion

Ranveer Singh, who is currently on a promotional spree for Gully Boy along with his co-star Alia Bhatt, has been spotted wearing some outrageously colourful clothes

Ranveer Singh/picture courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram account

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat-starrer Gully Boy, which is based on the lives of two underground rappers in Mumbai, are busy promoting their film on various platforms across the globe. Gully Boy has already made up to Berlin Film Festival 2019, and it has garnered a lot of positive reviews overseas. The entire team flew to Germany for the premiere, and it was no less than a celebratory event.

During the promotions, Ranveer Singh made some noise with his out-of-the-world fashion, and it has left the entire town talking about the actor, and his overboard attires. In one of his promotional events, Ranveer was seen donning a red-black-white tracksuit, and he completed his look with a skull cane. Take a look!

Ranveer Singh/All pictures: Ranveer Singh's Instagram account

This was not enough, Ranveer Singh next sported an animal printed ensemble. Though the actor is staying away from captioning his own images on social media platforms, we are too speechless looking at such clothes that he has been donning for promotional activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onFeb 6, 2019 at 7:38am PST

Colours and prints weren't enough for this Gully Boy actor when later he was seen wearing various geometry inspired outfits for the promotions. In this one, Ranveer Singh opting for a monochrome t-shirt, paired with a long jacket and printed pants did make his fans follow the actor more for his fashion sense, but a lot of them also trolled the Gully Boy.

As the actor flew to the foreign lands for the premiere of his film Gully Boy, he was seen wearing a comic character inspired jacket, paired with white pants. Ranveer Singh captioned it: "Gangsta of Love @manisharorafashion [sic]" Netizens were left scratching their heads if a yeti was on the prowl or if James P Sullivan, the large, furry creature from Monsters, Inc (2001), had come alive again.

View this post on Instagram Gangsta of Love ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @manisharorafashion A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onFeb 9, 2019 at 8:18am PST

Once again, while promoting his film at a plush hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, Ranveer Singh opted for a colourful bomber jacket, paired with green jogger pants and a t-shirt. Deepika Padukone's husband was once again trolled, and this time, he was compared with the breed of a bird, Scarlet Macaw.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onFeb 11, 2019 at 9:35pm PST

On February 12, the makers of Gully Boy held a special screening for the loved ones at a popular multiplex. Ranveer Singh donned all the shades available on the colour-palette, and this is how he looked!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onFeb 12, 2019 at 4:45am PST

If this is where fashion is going, Ranveer Singh is the new trendsetter of Bollywood. It seems like he's stepping on to the footsteps of his fashionista cousin sister, Sonam Kapoor. From the looks of it, Ranveer Singh is the only actor in Bollywood who can clothe in a peculiar manner with swag.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.

Also Read: Team Gully Boy had a blast at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival, here's the proof

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates