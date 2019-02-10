Team Gully Boy had a blast at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival, here's the proof

bollywood

Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar and stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt flew down to Berlin just a few days back as the film was going to be premiered at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, director Zoya Akhtar with lead cast Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt posed for a happy picture at the Berlin Film Festival as they received a great response for the film.

All the pictures from the Berlin Film Festival are proof that the film has received a wonderful response.

The Producer Ritesh Sidhwani took to his social media and shared this proud moment on his official Instagram handle.

The film is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, is playing the role of a street rapper. The film also marks the first time that Alia Bhatt is working with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar. The actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh's character is inspired by the journeys of Indian rappers Neazy aka Naved Shaikh and Divine aka Vivian Fernandes. The audience has been hailing the rapper avatar of Ranveer Singh in the real world of underground music created by Zoya Akhtar.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.

