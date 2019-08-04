From Sholay to Veere Di Wedding, these movies redefine friendship

bollywood

As everyone celebrates friendship week, we bring to you a list of Bollywood films that hailed friendship. The latest film on the blog is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) that shares a story about two friends, who can't do without each other

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in a still from Sholay. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Be it Sholay, Rang De Basanti or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bollywood has treated the audience with films that have redefined friendship. On the occasion of friendship day let's take a look at films that have given some real good friendship goals. These films have also emphasized that like every relationship we have, friendship, too, although not tied by blood, but, is equally essential and brings a huge difference in one's lives. It's important to have a friend like Jay to Veeru, Sonu to Titu and many others.

Here's the list of Bollywood films on friendship:

Sholay (1975)

This list is incomplete without mentioning the movie Sholay! Even today, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra) are the perfect examples of true friends, who stand next to each other no matter what! Have you sung 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' with your besties yet?

Rang De Basanti (2006)



Rang De Basanti poster. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

There are some friends who mean so much to us that we say we would do anything for them. But could you, put your life at stake for friendship? Rang De Basanti, produced and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role is a movie which tells the story of a group of friends. They raise their voice against injustice for the sake of their friend. The team puts their life at stake and fights bravely against the system. It is a group's fight for freedom all over again- in contemporary times.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)



Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar in a still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

Before one of their friends gets hitched, three school friends go on a bachelor trip to Spain. Despite belonging to three tasking professions, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol stay the best of friends. Like real life, they too have their insecurities and are not the perfect friends. But, in their journey, they will teach you how to have fun and dig their past. It is also great to see how the friends have each other's back despite their differences in the past. A feel-good film with some good acting, great storyline, and amazing songs makes for a perfect combination with some popcorn and your friends in this gloomy weather.

3 Idiots (2011)



Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan and R. Madhavan in 3 Idiots' poster. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

The film is about two friends (R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi) who are on a road journey to find their third 'idiot' friend (Aamir Khan). Through their tour, they reminisce their good-old engineering days. It is a film packed with emotion, drama, comedy, bromance and romance. In all respects, one that will keep you and your friends entertained.

Veere Di Wedding (2018)



Veere Di Wedding poster shared by Rhea Kapoor on her Instagram account.

Whosoever feels girls cannot be best friends needs to watch this film. It celebrates the bond of four girlfriends, who stand next to each other in every situation and most importantly, without judging anyone!

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)



A screengrab from the film shared by Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram account.

This film has gone miles ahead to describe the insecurities when someone else enters your best friend's life. Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) is overtly protective of his friend (Titu), who wants to tie the knot to Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha). However, Sonu feels that Sweety isn't the right choice for Titu and mends all rules to evade her from his life.



