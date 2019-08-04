From Sholay to Veere Di Wedding, these movies redefine friendship
As everyone celebrates friendship week, we bring to you a list of Bollywood films that hailed friendship. The latest film on the blog is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) that shares a story about two friends, who can't do without each other
Be it Sholay, Rang De Basanti or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bollywood has treated the audience with films that have redefined friendship. On the occasion of friendship day let's take a look at films that have given some real good friendship goals. These films have also emphasized that like every relationship we have, friendship, too, although not tied by blood, but, is equally essential and brings a huge difference in one's lives. It's important to have a friend like Jay to Veeru, Sonu to Titu and many others.
Here's the list of Bollywood films on friendship:
Sholay (1975)
This list is incomplete without mentioning the movie Sholay! Even today, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra) are the perfect examples of true friends, who stand next to each other no matter what! Have you sung 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' with your besties yet?
Rang De Basanti (2006)
Rang De Basanti poster. Picture Courtesy: YouTube
There are some friends who mean so much to us that we say we would do anything for them. But could you, put your life at stake for friendship? Rang De Basanti, produced and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role is a movie which tells the story of a group of friends. They raise their voice against injustice for the sake of their friend. The team puts their life at stake and fights bravely against the system. It is a group's fight for freedom all over again- in contemporary times.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar in a still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.
Before one of their friends gets hitched, three school friends go on a bachelor trip to Spain. Despite belonging to three tasking professions, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol stay the best of friends. Like real life, they too have their insecurities and are not the perfect friends. But, in their journey, they will teach you how to have fun and dig their past. It is also great to see how the friends have each other's back despite their differences in the past. A feel-good film with some good acting, great storyline, and amazing songs makes for a perfect combination with some popcorn and your friends in this gloomy weather.
3 Idiots (2011)
Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan and R. Madhavan in 3 Idiots' poster. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.
The film is about two friends (R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi) who are on a road journey to find their third 'idiot' friend (Aamir Khan). Through their tour, they reminisce their good-old engineering days. It is a film packed with emotion, drama, comedy, bromance and romance. In all respects, one that will keep you and your friends entertained.
Veere Di Wedding (2018)
Veere Di Wedding poster shared by Rhea Kapoor on her Instagram account.
Whosoever feels girls cannot be best friends needs to watch this film. It celebrates the bond of four girlfriends, who stand next to each other in every situation and most importantly, without judging anyone!
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)
A screengrab from the film shared by Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram account.
This film has gone miles ahead to describe the insecurities when someone else enters your best friend's life. Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) is overtly protective of his friend (Titu), who wants to tie the knot to Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha). However, Sonu feels that Sweety isn't the right choice for Titu and mends all rules to evade her from his life.
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan may be known to be choosy about her friends, but her friendship with Amrita Arora go way back! They have not just stayed together through the thick and thin, but their bonding has only deepened over the years
-
Alia Bhatt and Akanksha Ranjan are BFFs and have grown up together. Alia calls her Kanchu and the duo's social media accounts are always flooded with their pictures from various parties or trips
-
Rani Mukerji and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant have been thick friends since ages. It was once said that Vaibhavi would also accompany Rani to her 'sasural' post marriage
-
Ekta Kapoor and TV's popular actress Anita Hassanandani have been best of friends since many years. "I have known Ekta since I was 16 years old and she has been a very integral part of my journey. She’s not just my best friend, she’s also someone who really inspires me," Anita Hassanandani told mid-day
-
Farah Khan and Sania Mirza may not have been from the same industry but the duo has been best friends since ages. "She is my most favourite friend, who has been an older sister to me that I didn't have. Probably don't say it often but I love you and thank you for being who you are to me," Sania had posted an emotional message on Instagram.
-
Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are the hottest BFFs in B-town. Sonam loves Jacqueline a lot and even wanted Jacky to date her cousin Arjun Kapoor and said they had her support and blessings.
-
Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'cruz, who featured in the film 'Mubarakan', are said to be best friends in real-life. Gone are the days when cat fights used to be the most common issues between two leading ladies of a film. But, things have changed for good. During the shoot of Mubarakan in England, Ileana and Athiya become best pals.
-
Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker shared screen space in 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. "During the shoot of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', we were literally asked to sit away from each other. We have conversations outside of films and filmy gossip," said Swara to mid-day. They have been inseparable since then.
-
Smriti Irani, now a politician, became a household name after playing Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's popular television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The ladies have been good friends since then.
-
The ageless beauties of Bollywood have been friends for decades now. Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen have busted all Bollywood stereotypes about actresses
