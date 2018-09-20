Fryday song Chotey Bade: Govinda, Varun Sharma's bromance is to watch out for

bollywood

Govind and Varun Sharma

The first song from the upcoming comedy movie Fryday starring Govinda and Varun Sharma is out and it celebrates the spirit of bromance. Penned by Anurag Bhomia, Chotey Bade is sung by Mika Singh and Ankit Tiwari. The video features Govinda and Varun, dressed in matching black jackets and rapper pants, grooving to the loud and peppy party song.

The singers of the track, Mika and Ankit, are also seen for a brief period in the video, where they can be seen shaking a leg with the actors.

Check out the song right here:

Varun Sharma took to Twitter to share the song and wrote, "As a kid I danced to his songs and dreamt of meeting him some day !! Who knew I’ll become his chote and Him my Bade.Gratitude! (sic)"

Govinda is all praises for his co-star Varun Sharma. At a recent media interaction, Govinda said, "Varun is too good in the film, he performed fantastically. I kept telling Varun that if he and I reduce a few kilos, we are superstars!"

Fry Day is written by Rajeev Kaul, who earlier wrote the screenplay for movies like Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Dulhe Raja and Ishq. It is produced by Sajid Qureshi. Govinda along with Varun Sharma. Abhishek Dogra had previously helmed Sonam Kapoor's Dolly Ki Doli.

This will be Varun's second film with Dogra. They last worked together in the 2015 film Dolly Ki Doli, which also featured Sonam Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Rajkummar Rao.

Govinda, 54, was last seen in the 2017 film, Aa Gaya Hero. Well, the audience cannot wait to see the 'Dhamaakedar Jodi' together on screen. The film is scheduled to be released on October 12.

