Fuel prices witness uptick in Delhi, Mumbai

national

Representational Picture

Fuel prices continued to rise for the fourth consecutive day, as the Indian Oil Corporation announced a fresh revision of prices on Saturday. In the national capital, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 69.26 and Rs 63.10 per litre, respectively. While petrol price witnessed a hike of 19 paise, diesel has gotten costlier by 29 paise.



In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 74.91 and Rs 66.04 per litre respectively on Saturday with a rise of 10 paise and 31 paise, respectively.



The fresh increase comes after crude oil rates edged higher on Thursday, supported by comments from the US Federal Reserve chairman, but gains were capped as optimism surrounding US-China trade talks faded.



Earlier, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country was due to the depreciation in the value of the Indian Rupee against the dollar.

