Karim Morani firing case: Fugitive gangster arrested in connection with shooting deported from US

Radiowala Obed. Pic courtesy/ Suraj Ojha

Mumbai police successfully extradited one more fugitive gangster identified as Radiowala Obed from the United States after Danish Ali, the alleged aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was also deported by the United States. According to the sources in police, Radiowala was deported from the US and brought to India by the Mumbai police.

Radiowala was the key accused in the 2014 firing case in which he allegedly took a shot at Bollywood film-maker Karim Morani and also conspired to kill Mahesh Bhatt. He was in custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). An officer said, "In September 2017, he was caught by ICE for allegedly staying in their country and recently the court of New Jersey ordered to deport him from the country."

Last week a team from Mumbai police with other Indian agencies flew to the United States where they completed the legal formalities of his custody and brought him to India late in the night. He was working with Ravi Pujari, but after the offence was registered against him, he fled the country.

