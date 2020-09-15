Fukrey 3's script is ready; Will the story delve into the pandemic?

Are you fans of Hunny, Choocha, Bholi Punjaban and Zafar from Fukrey? Then there's a piece of good news for you. Writer-director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has finished writing the script of the third instalment of the Fukrey franchise.

The team, led by director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, had previously written multiple drafts, but they did not appeal to producers of the franchise Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. However, looks like the team has finally cracked it. Buzz is that the story will delve into the pandemic. It will mark the return of Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma, who is best remembered as Choocha, his character in the comic caper.

Lamba took to Instagram to announce the news. He shared a picture of three books that have "Fukrey" volume 1, "Fukrey" volume 2 and "Fukrey" volume 3 written on it. "#fukrey #volume3 Taiyyar… Agaaz," he captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram #fukrey #volume3 Taiyyar ð¤ðð½Agaaz A post shared by Mrig (@mriglamba) onSep 12, 2020 at 11:36pm PDT

Actor Varun Sharma, who rose to fame with his performance as Choocha in the film, shared the same image on Twitter and wrote: "Oyyyiii Oyyyiii Oyyyiii!! Can't wait. Fukrey 3 ho gayi hai taiyaar"

Actor Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram Stories and shared the same picture and wrote: "We are ready."

Set in Delhi, Fukrey chronicles the story of four buddies who come together to make a quick buck. The two parts of the comedy franchise Fukrey (2013) is considered among the cult classics of the Indian Cinema in the recent times as they went on to become hits and made sure to get a burst of giggles from the audience in the cinema.

