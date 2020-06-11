FWICE and its 5 lakh members thank Producers Guild of India for helping them during COVID-19

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and its worker's body of 5 lakh members are thankful to the Producers Guild of India (PGI) for their generous and huge contribution towards the COVID-19 relief Fund.

The FWICE gives special thanks to Late Kulmeet Makkar who initiated the entire donation process to help our workers get timely help during these challenging days. He was the man instrumental in making sure that the daily wage worker of the film and television industry was taken care of during the lockdown.

The President of FWICE, BN Tiwari said, "We will forever be grateful to Kulmeet Makkar of Producers Guild of India who took upon himself to help the workers in this crisis. And it is only after PGI announced and began donation in coordination with FWICE for all the 32 crafts, the other associations and individuals came forward to help these workers who help them look good and make their sets look good."

FWICE sincerely thanks Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of PGI and Manish Goswami, Vice President of PGI for their tireless efforts to provide us huge monetary help which helped our workers. Because of this help the workers were able to feed their families during the lockdown enforced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The corona scare is far from over. Many of our other craft members may not get work till the end of the year. Even when some of the shoots begin, everyone on set will have to take extra care to keep themselves safe. So, we sincerely would like the associations to continue helping them so that corona or hunger does not kill them.

We hope that all associations together can fight these difficult times. And when the shoots begin again we all shall help each other towards the common goal of creating the magic of movies again.

