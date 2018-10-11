FWICE to boycott Alok Nath, Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl

bollywood

The latest addition to #MeToo list was the Sanskari Babuji aka Alok Nath. While he has contested the accusations of writer-producer Vinta Nanda, actor Sandhya Mridul has supported her by recounting her own harassment story with Nath on social media

Nana Patekar and Ashoke Pandit

The Federation of Western Cine Employees (FWICE) has given Alok Nath, Nana Patekar and Vikas Bahl an ultimatum to respond to the sexual harassment allegations on them. In a press conference held last evening, the chief advisor of FWICE Ashoke Pandit said that the members of the association will not work with the accused.

"We want to create a fear psychosis so that no one even dares to think about misusing his or her power. At the same time, we want to listen to the other party as well. So, we will give them time to respond. If they fail to respond, our workers will not work with them," he said.

The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of harassment. Following Dutta's revelation, many others from the media and the entertainment industry came forward with their stories of sexual harassment.

