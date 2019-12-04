G north ward office repairs 85-odd footpaths within days of collaborating with citizens

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After the G north ward office assistant municipal commissioner, Kiran Dighavkar came up with an initiative on November 8 to collaborate with the citizens over maintaining of footpaths, the ward office has repaired footpaths at 85-odd locations. Further, the ward office is aiming to repair 1lakh sq meters of footpaths in Dadar.

The area which is popular as a shopping hub and has plenty of street hawkers surrounding the station area alone, the BMC wants to make the footpaths pedestrian-friendly.

On November 8, the G North ward first started a social media group with the residents of area around Shivaji Park where about 156 members joined. The residents also updated photographs of bad patches and broken footpaths and roads from the surrounding area which the officials promised of fixing in 24-48 hours. After 25 days of the initiative put forward, complaints at about 85 locations were attended and various other footpaths were repaired. Dighavkar also tweeted that there will be 1 lakh square meters of the footpath of Dadar area which will be repaired and made pedestrian-friendly.

BMC has so far fixed footpaths on Kakasaheb Gadgil road, Baburao Perulkar Road, JK Sawant Road, SK Bole Road, Ranade Road, NC Kelkar Road, and Gokhale Road. It has fixed bad patches on D'Silva Road, Senapati Bapat Road, SVS Road, around Shivaji Park precinct, DL Vaidya road, Ranade Raid, NC Kelkar Road and Gokhale Road.

"We aimed at attending the complaints within 24 to a maximum of 48 hours where spot repairs were done. We dedicated two teams of junior engineers and supervisors along with labourers who were solving the problems wherever reported. Currently, our focus is on repairing 1lakh sq meters of footpath in Dadar. There were various complaints coming in from Shivaji Park residents as well and we want to fix everything on war-footing."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates