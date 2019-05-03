Gadchiroli blasts: Six teams from elite Maoist squad conducted ambush

national

As preliminary investigations point to the involvement of CPI-Maoist Company 4, rebels send out warning to stop development work in the backward region

Banners put up after the attacks in some villages warning people working on developmental projects to stop work immediately

Investigators seem to have found a lead in the naxal attack that took place in Gadchiroli on Wednesday that killed 15 jawans and a civilian driver. Sources said that six naxal units (see map) of Gadchiroli and Chhattisgarh were involved in the attack — Tippagadh Dalam (unit), Devri Dalam, Permili Dalam, Aheri Dalam, Khekadi Dalam and Etapalli Dalam. These were controlled by 'Company 4' of CPI (Maoist).

The day after the attack, the Maoists also put up banners calling for a halt to all developmental work in the region over allegations of "capitalist propaganda." An officer said that a naxal dalam is an armed force containing 10 to 15 members. "The Maharashtra police department has a detailed dossier on the details regarding the dalams, their members, people in-charge and other details," he said. Since the police force works with teams from other neighbouring states like Telangana, Chhatisgarh etc, it enables information gathering, he added.



The attack was carried out using IED explosives near Kurkheda village in Gadchiroli

Director General of Police (Maharashtra) Subodh Jaiswal visited the blast site on Thursday and directed investigators on the course of action. The local police are carrying on investigations in the case. According to sources, a few dalams make a platoon containing 30 people. A company contains 100 people and above all is the battalion comprising 1,000 men.

All of these work in strategic synchronisation. In this case, six dalams made two platoons that were under the fourth company of naxals. Sources also said that over 60 people were likely involved in Wednesday's attack.

Jaiswal, after inspecting the spot, said, "Prima facie, they seem to have used a huge quantity of explosives but the exact amount will be calculated after forensic and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) report. Once we understand the entire chain of events, we can come to a conclusion about what went wrong and if there were errors in assessment or challenges in tactical deployments."

The blast took place when a vehicle carrying 15 jawans of the Quick Response Team (QRT) were travelling across Kurkheda village, on May 1, when the state was celebrating Maharashtra Day.

The warning banner

The very next of the attack, a banner was put in one of the villages in Gadchiroli with a message that read: Contractors working on bridges and roads be cautious. We will not allow such constructions on the land-water-resources here, in the name of development that will help capitalists, feudalists, bureaucrats, imperialists to earn profits. This is not village development, it is for the capitalist for whom Modi and Fadnavis work. Stop all these things with immediate effect."

2016

Year since use of IEDs by Maoists was curtailed in Gadchiroli

60

No. of people involved in May 1 attack

Naxal units

Battalion: 1,000 members

Company: 100 members

Platoon: 30 members

Dalam: 10-15 members

