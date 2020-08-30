Gadget Review: Ace gaming performance at an affordable price

The Asus TUF A15 comes in hard with its gaming style, latest AMD Ryzen processor, Nvidia graphics card and RGB keyboard lighting. It's a deal that is hard to ignore, especially with that price tag. So, what are we missing out on?

The laptop is comfortable to use during long work sessions—it doesn't heat up. This all changes when you start gaming. It gets very loud and, at the same time, starts throwing out a lot of hot air. I found the heat too much to comfortably use the laptop on my lap while gaming. The fans also get really loud, enough to make you want to turn your volume up while gaming.

The TUF A15 has a wide selection of ports, including 3 USB ports, a USB-C, HDMI, headphone/mic and an RJ45 port. There is no SD card slot or disc drive (not that you need one anymore).

The style of this laptop has improved a lot since the last round of TUF notebooks. They look a lot more modern and not as bulky as the previous gen. The material used also feels a lot better. The styling though, is still aggressively gaming so it might not suit everyone. That said, I think most gamers will appreciate the Aura RGB backlit keyboard and transparent WASD keys.

The keyboard is comfortable, the keys are rated for 20 million presses, which is impressive. The entire computer is rated for toughness using the MIL-STD-810H standard for testing.

The pricing on the laptop is decent, as well. You can buy an A15 starting at Rs 60,990.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news