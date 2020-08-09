Gadget Review - Outlier Air: Value-for-money earphones deliver stunning sound

Creative is a fairly known sound brand in India, particularly for their computer speakers and SoundBlaster audio cards. They also make a fair selection of reliable portable audio products, the latest is the Outlier Air, a pair of in-ear wireless earphones.

The earphones boast a modest 10-hour battery life and total 30 hours if you include the charging case. The charging case is pretty light, at just 54 gm. However, it is larger than the case that comes with the Samsung Galaxy buds. The case uses a USB C to charge. Unfortunately, it does not have wireless charging. The Outlier connects using Bluetooth 5.0, it has an IPX5 rating—that protects it from sweat—and Siri and Google Assistant compatibility. The earphones are driven by a 5.6 mm graphene diaphragm, which is not only thinner and more power-efficient, but also offers better sound. The overall sound is a little bass-heavy, but it is clear and it works well with music as well as with gaming. The buds seem big but they are designed well. They fit snugly.

These will cost you Rs 6,999. Just be aware that the pair doesn't come with active noise cancellation and the buttons on them have to be pressed very hard to work.

