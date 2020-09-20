Gadget Review: The juggernaut is back

It may be wrong to call something as small as a phone a juggernaut, but the Republic of Gamers 3 smartphone is exactly that. Asus came out to play with the best available hardware. That doesn't make it the best cellphone in the world, but as a gamer, there is very little to compare with it.

The ROG 3 houses the latest 865+ Snapdragon from Qualcomm. The huge 6.59-inch screen is too big for one-handed operation, even for people with large hands. However, the screen packs a full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone has dual front-facing stereo speakers and a quad microphone setup to reduce unwanted sounds.

Asus has also bought back all the great features from the ROG 2, such as the air triggers, the vapour chamber cooling, RGB logo at the back and that peek-a-boo custom phone cover. They have also included all the gaming considerations for the wiring. The camera is impressive, too. Gaming on this phone is sublime. I felt like it improved my gaming. The screen, the processor and high touch sensitivity make it an amazing experience. This phone does not have mass appeal and that's okay because it was designed with a niche in mind.

Photo Sample link: http://bit.ly/smdrog3

