Gali Guleiyan impresses the audience; trailer garners 2+ million views

bollywood

The official trailer of Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming psychological thriller-drama, Gali Guleiyan has certainly spurred the internet by applauds and appreciations.

Manoj Bajpayee Picture Courtesy: YouTube

In a few days of the trailer launch, Gali Guleiyan has already garnered a whopping figure of 2+ million eyeballs. Coming from a debutant, the director of the film Dipesh Jain feels overwhelmed and elated with this entire episode of receiving positive responses from across verticals.

Commenting on the occasion, writer-producer-director Dipesh Jain quoted, “Can’t be happier that the trailer has caught on the fancy of people, and they are absolutely loving it. The audience should come and watch the film in theatres, and I’m sure, they will love it. It will be a great ride for them to see Manoj Bajpayee, and our other power-packed cast with their powerful performances that has been much-admired/applauded worldwide.”

Gali Guleiyan stars Manoj Bajpayee playing one of the most complex characters and has been endowed with Best Actor award for his performance at the Melbourne Film Festival recently. This maze-like journey within the rugged alleys of old Delhi is sure to give you goose-bumps!

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by debutant Dipesh Jain, produced by Shuchi Jain of Exstant Motion Pictures, Gali Guleiyan will release in India and Worldwide on September 7.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee: Gali Guleiyan is a complex film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates