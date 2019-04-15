Game Of Thrones is back, Bollywood celebrities make some noise

hollywood

Actor Bhumi Pednekar also shared her joy on social media while declaring her love for the character Daenerys Targaryen, which is played by Emilia Clarke

To mark the season finale of Game Of Thrones, Shalmali Kholgade has released a cover of the epic show's theme track. The music for the fantasy TV series is created by Iranian-German composer Ramin Djawadi.

The Pareshaan singer has added a quirky spin to it, including some desi touches. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "The Shalmali Kholgade Collective goes out to celebrate the return of one the biggest shows on TV and its final season. The Shalmali Kholgade Collective are people I've shared a stage with on my shows. They're all special to me (sic)."

Meanwhile, as fans around the world get ready for the eighth season of GoT, several Bollywood folk are also expressing their excitement for the final act. Director Ayan Mukerji posted, "Can't wait. It is the best thing in the world (sic)."

Actor Bhumi Pednekar also shared her joy on social media while declaring her love for the character Daenerys Targaryen, which is played by Emilia Clarke.

Also Read: Game Of Thrones 8: Fans can't get over the first episode of final season

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates