Game Of Thrones 8: Fans can't get over the first episode of final season

Finally, season 8 of Game Of Thrones has seen the light of the day, and people can't stop sharing their reactions on social media

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington/Game Of Thrones still/picture courtesy: YouTube

Ever since the makers of Game Of Thrones season 8 released its teaser, people couldn't stop sharing how excited they were for the first episode of the final season, which is going to be no less than a war between the characters. The final episode of season seven ended on a cliff-hanger, leaving the fans more curious about what's going to happen next!

From GoT characters to fan clubs, everyone is excited for the final battle of the seven kingdoms, and to sum it all, this is going to be a great fight one could ever encounter. But what left everyone enthralled is the final cut of the trailer. Is that a night king or one of the creatures from the stories Stark family has heard so far? The further episodes will reveal it all, as there won't be any more Game of Thrones after this one!

Well, the war is about to begin, and here's how GoT fans have reacted to the first ever episode of the final season:

Some were so excited, they even shared the opening sequence of episode one of season 8.

Can we just take a moment to appreciate this new intro #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/unzEnGP6dB — malak (@malakkk96) April 15, 2019

The reunion we were all waiting for #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/8zFN5WnU4B — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) April 15, 2019

If you drank every time Brann changed his facial expression throughout #GameofThrones...



Then by the end of the episode...



You’d be stone cold sober. pic.twitter.com/3uPLmlFS7H — Kimberly Saltz (@kimberly_saltz) April 15, 2019

Sansa: What do dragons eat anyway?

Daenerys: Whatever they want! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/P9pZYLS9ZO — Jarrett Abello (@jarrettabello) April 15, 2019

the moment most pleasing to me in my career #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AIZJP6cTHG — ella | got spoilers! (@sanserya) April 15, 2019

jamie when he pulled up in winterfell and saw bran #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Y3Wu6mYBBT — Trilly Mullz (@TrillyMullz) April 15, 2019

Best way to end the episode. #GameOfThrones my favourite reunion. pic.twitter.com/8jTSZJ8gN3 — ALICE (@OnlyAlice_9) April 15, 2019

Me pinning all my hopes on this season going well for the good guys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/C7blrgWLlN — Bach Thoughts (@bach_wisdom) April 15, 2019

The Targaryens and the Starks to Jaime in the next episode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8YmGhQFinp — Mihrimah Irena |ð ð»‍âï¸Wakanda Zindabadð ð»‍âï¸| (@Mihrimah_Irena) April 15, 2019

Dany when Jon asks to be the new king of the seven kingdoms #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Kerw662kDt — Niall (@niallmoran_) April 15, 2019

Me when Lord Umber opened his eyes on that wall. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/6b2B3Kc8ko — Aut (@AutCoch) April 15, 2019

