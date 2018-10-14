Game Review: Assassin's Creed game offers an immersive story with high quality game-play

sunday-mid-day

In a first for Assassin's Creed games, you can choose your gender - Kassandra or Alexios - and even have romantic interactions with either

While Assassin's Creed: Origins explored ancient Egypt, Odyssey takes us to ancient Greece during the time of the Peloponnesian War in 431 BCE. In a first for Assassin's Creed games, you can choose your gender - Kassandra or Alexios - and even have romantic interactions with either.

The story itself takes around 40 to 50 hours to complete, not counting the various side quests and other things you can do in the huge world of Odyssey. The world is actually twice as big when compared to Origins and along with the huge landmasses, there is also a lot of sea to explore.

Odyssey also brings with it conquest battles that are essentially a reason to go all out and kill as many opposition soldiers as you can - you get extra points for siding with the defender and taking out opposition leaders. The battles could get a bit repetitive after a while, but you would still want to jump in because the loot is worth the effort.

Unlike previous Assassin's Creed games, your effort doesn't go unnoticed - target a particular group enough and a bounty is put on your head. The bounty hunters are usually skilled mercenary, who are either the same level as you or possibly higher. They are formidable when you take them one-on-one, but try to avoid taking them on as a group or with other soldiers around. You can negate the bounty by eliminating the hunter or the bounty sponsor.

The world of Odyssey is spectacularly beautiful, filled with plants, animals, bandits and blue seas. The main characters emote a lot during the in-game cut-scenes and the voice acting on both Kassandra and Alexios is exceptional. You can figure out when they are angry, deceptive and emotional just by the tone of their voice. The result is an immersive story that is sometimes broken by some of the side quest characters that don't seem to have received the same love and attention as the lead characters in the game.

The game is not without flaws - at one point during a 12-hour marathon of Odyssey, the rendering of the game on the PS4 Pro slowed down to a crawl. This was only solved by restarting the game.

The loading screens can also break the flow of the game; venture a little too far or for too long and the game will take some loading time to get back. You might also want to save frequently: the game doesn't save immediately after finishing a location or quest, and if you die, you might need to redo the quest.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey is a great addition to the franchise. In fact, I would go as far as to say that it's probably the best in the franchise right now. The few flaws in the game are inconsequential when you look at the amount of quality game-play hiding in this ancient Greek world. A must buy for fans of Assassin's Creed, this game is also a good introduction into the franchise for first timers.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Rating:

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: PC, PS4, XBOX

Price: PC: Rs 2,999 PS4/XBOX: Rs 3,999

