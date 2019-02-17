Game Review: The Division 2 is still a work in progress with good potential

sunday-mid-day

The beta version of The Division 2 is an exercise in discovery, except for a few glitches

The Division 2

Last week, Ubisoft showed off The Division 2 in a closed beta. Here's what we saw. The game looks and feels a lot different from its predecessor — for one you can explore the environment, rather than just one street after another. You can discover huge areas and related gameplay that gives Washington DC a lot more oomph than New York from the first Division.

There is also a lot more loot and many ways to customise your character's load-out. This really brought out the RPG elements of the game into play. The classes and the weapons also play a much more refined role in the game, especially when teaming up with others.

The fighting also seems to have improved significantly, most opponents are easy to kill and the weapons along with upgrades make things interesting. Weapons are easier to aim and there seems to be a real focus on the quality of combat.

However, the same cannot be said about the character movement, which seems a little clunky and slow. The menu system and the UI is also annoying to navigate. The game also seemed to regularly disconnect from the server and in some cases does not connect at all.

If you want to experience The Division 2 for yourself, there will be an open beta between March 1 and 4. By then, the game developers will patch some of the major issues, including being constantly disconnected from its servers. For now, this game is still a work in progress, but seems to have great potential.

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: March 15, 2019

