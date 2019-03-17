Game Review: Trials Rising is a great racing game with just a few missteps

sunday-mid-day

Racing through the complex and wild puzzle, makes Trials Rising a sure shot winner

For the uninitiated, Trials is a motorcycle-based racing game that takes you through wild puzzle tracks where controlling your speed and vehicle requires major practice and nimble fingers. The latest in the series continues that tradition and adds a few interesting and some not so interesting elements to the gameplay.

The game traditionally focused on self-improvement and beating the complex tracks in record time for gold medals and potentially unlocking tracks. While this is still a major component of the Trials experience, in Rising it has been side-stepped a bit with optional contracts that give you a huge boost in points over just improving your run through a particular map. To add to this, Ubisoft downloads random ghosts of other players playing the same level and pits you against them. So while you might end up getting an elusive gold, chances are that you might still come third or fourth, depending on the skill of your opponent. It can get frustrating occasionally.

The tracks are the highlight of Trials Rising - they are as crazy as you would expect them to be. Each track functions as a complex puzzle and solving each section of that puzzle without dying is both exasperating and gratifying. The built-in track editor means you can also build or just borrow tracks made by the community.

A new inclusion in the game is a kickass tutorial mode that teaches you how to do all the moves you need to beat the toughest tracks. It is useful for novices, just as much as for the veterans and it can help you improve your score and time significantly.

Trials Rising is a great racing game and if not for a few missteps in this game, it would have been perfect. If you appreciate motion-puzzles and are a sucker for punishment, this game is perfect for you.

Trials Rising

Rating:

Developer: RedLynx

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: PC, PS4, XBOX

Price: PC: R1,249; PS4/XBOX: Rs 2,499

