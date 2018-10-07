Game Review: Valkyria Chronicles 4 is very exciting and addictive

sunday-mid-day

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is what you get when you mix a turn-based tactical strategy game with a something that looks like a Japanese RPG

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Valkyria Chronicles 4 takes place in a warring world — it seems heavily inspired by World War II, but is an alternate reality. The story takes place around the same time as the other Valkyria Chronicles, but if you haven't played the other games, it's fine. This is a standalone story, featured as a history lesson, based on the journal entries of Commander Claude Wallace of the Atlantic Federation.

He and his troops take on the Eastern Imperial Alliance during a campaign known as Operation Northern Cross. The whole game plays out in some long and short cut-scenes from entries in the journal, and while it sets the mood, you can skip them. Having said that, the game looks very beautiful; there is a nice hue to the colours that makes it feel like a painting.

The anime-styled characters are also top notch. Where Valkyria really shines, is the turn-based strategic combat. Before the game starts, you have a tactical view of the map and you can place your soldiers on select locations. There are six types of troops available to you — Snipers, Lancers, Engineers, Shocktroopers, Grenadiers and Scouts, not to mention at least one tank. One of the highlights of the game is that all your troops are unique; everyone on the squad is special with their own back-story and personas. These personas come to play during the game, making combat interesting.

Valkyria Chronicles 4

The entire tactical view of the game is like an elaborate game of chess — you have to think about what your opponent might do, but at the same time you have to understand the environment around you and use it to your advantage. For example, your troops can crawl in tall grass to hide away from enemy troops. The in-game tutorial explains the nitty gritty of Valkyria Chronicals very well.

There are a few issues with the game though. For one, the tank is hard to control and it seems to get stuck everywhere, including places that have nothing there. The upgrades for weapons are hidden inside endless menus, which makes it annoying to upgrade your weapons. For a game that is slow and turn-based, Valkyria Chronicles 4 is very exciting and addictive. Before you know it, you have spent more than 45 hours finishing the campaign. Valkyria is a worthy investment for fans of turn-based strategy.

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Rating: 4/5

Developer: Sega

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

Price: PC: Rs 3,999; PS4/XBOX: Rs 2,999

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates