Gaming Review: Avengers improves on shortcomings

Rating: 3/5

Developer: Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PS4, XBO, PC

Price: PS4, XBO: Rs 3,999; PC: Rs 2,999

The new Marvel's Avengers game is finally out and, while I was not happy with the beta, a lot of the issues have been solved in the final version. The entire story takes place through Kamala Khan, aka, Ms Marvel. Don't worry, you get to play enough with the key roster of the Avengers. The story mode is interesting: a catastrophic event causes the Avengers to disband, and mutants/in-humans are being hunted down. You play as Kamala initially, and the events of the game take place after you discover evidence to exonerate the Avengers. So, you take on the task of getting them back together again.

The gameplay is you playing with one character at a time and taking down the baddies with a lot of cutscenes thrown in to connect the dots. The story flow is done well and it does a good job of explaining the gameplay and how to handle every character. In fact, there is an entire training session dedicated to the complex controls of Iron Man. Though I still don't like the control scheme for Iron Man, the other controls and camera angles have improved since the beta. However, occasionally you will still have to adjust your camera while in the middle of combat. That is not fun.

Through the course of the game, you have to collect powerups through strongboxes and use them to upgrade your heroes. There are microtransactions involved, where you can, instead of grinding it out, just buy a better look or an upgrade for your hero. This is the core of the game, the never-ending upgrade cycle that gets a bit much at times. Graphically, the game looks good.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news