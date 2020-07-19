Gaming together

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Divinity is a brilliant role-playing game that is filled with interesting quests, locations and challenges. While it is a fun game to play solo, it is a lot more enjoyable with a friend. You can customise your character, amazing gear and master the fun turn-based combat, together. The game also has a team-based competition mode, where you can form teams and fight each other on a map.

Rocket League

If you have had enough of PES and FIFA, then try giving Rocket League a go. At its core, it is still a simple concept: use cars to score goals with a giant ball. But then, in reality it is so much more. It's undoubtedly a sports game, but rocket-powered cars, power-ups, fun modes and insane aerial manoeuvres add a lot of layers. The game is also easy to get into, but you need true skill to flourish, especially in online team matches.

Overcooked 2

I think more friends are lost with this game than any other. In Overcooked, you have to team up with your friends to cook a variety of dishes while battling a series of obstacles. The sheer task of coordinating in this game usually ends up in a frantic screaming match. If you manage to get through this game with your friendship intact, you are true friends for life.

A Way Out

A Way Out is a coop game that you can play with a friend online. The game has you and a friend playing two inmates in a prison; you have to do a series of tasks together to try and escape. The story of the game is fun and the tasks are challenging. A Way Out only has split screen, so even when you play online, you can see what the other player is doing. The best part of A Way Out is that only one person needs to own the game for the both of you to play.

The Division 2

If dedicated third-person shooters are more your thing, you can't go wrong with The Division 2. The new mechanics of the game make it more accessible to beginners, especially with their own crew. The looter shooter has detailed maps, huge open worlds and lots of loot. The combat, especially with a team is the stuff bonding sessions are made of, are also highly addictive.

Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter is a tough game and the dynamic nature of the game means that danger could be around the corner. With friends, the game gets significantly easier. Sure, the monsters are still hard to kill but, just having someone in your team with skills that compliment your own, can give you a decent advantage. Not to mention just the immense satisfaction you get taking down tough monsters and collecting the loot, now you get to share that with someone else.

GTA V Online

If you don't already have this wonderful game, please go out and buy a copy. While the story mode of the game is great, the online world is even better with lots of things to do for you and your friends. Races, heists, death matches, golf and more—you can just go crazy with the amount of options. The game is free to play as long as you have a copy of it.

Don't Starve together

If you have played the survival game Don't Starve, there is a good chance you will love the multiplayer game as well. You have to collaborate with a friend to survive in an unknown place with strange creatures and untold dangers. The introduction of a friend to the game dynamically changes the way the game is played. It will act as a test for your bond because it can get frustrating.

Streets of Rage 4

For the retro arcade feel, get the latest version of Streets of Rage. The brand-new version lets you play two player online co-op, where you go from street to street of Wood Oak City, beating up the baddies. There are 17 playable characters to choose from and 12 stages to complete. The game also has a good collection of music, which really elevates the experience.

