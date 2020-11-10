Ganapath First Look: Tiger Shroff's grungy, rugged avatar is unmissable

One of the most bankable male stars of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff, will soon be seen in a rugged avatar in his next film Ganapath. A few days after releasing a gritty teaser, the makers of the film have unveiled an intriguing poster of the forthcoming action thriller.

The poster features Tiger Shroff in a raw avatar, oozing his trademark charisma against a blurred cityscape, while a cloud of smoke lingers in the air.

The makers have hinted at an action-packed, multi-part film franchise. Set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era, it will portray a never-seen-before world and is Pooja Entertainment's first out-an-out action film, co-produced with Good Co.

Director Vikas Bahl says, "I am looking forward to working with one of the best action stars the audience has seen. I believe this film will truly tap into a Tiger nobody has ever seen before!"

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Ganapath in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani. Shoot begins mid 2021.

