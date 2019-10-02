Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Most inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi is one of history's most inspirational and transformative figures. Gandhi was a fearless campaigner and he fought for the right and dignity of his people. He used non-violence as a tool to win over his enemies and left a mark on the world forever. He is remembered for his calm, courage and compassion in the face of oppression.

He was born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2 in Porbander, Gujarat in the year 1869. Gandhi was an excellent listener and had a way with words. His used 'less is more' and his words make an impact even today.

Here are some of his most inspiring quotes:

Be the change that you want to see in the world.

A man is but a product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes.

Nobody can hurt me without my permission.

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

In a gentle way, you can shake the world.

Hate the sin, love the sinner.

Glory lies in the attempt to reach one’s goal and not in reaching it.

To give pleasure to a single heart by a single act is better than a thousand heads bowing in prayer.

You don’t know who is important to you until you actually lose them.

Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results.

Today, as we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary, let's recall the struggle as well.

