Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: 10 popular pandals in Mumbai that you should definitely visit!

As Mumbai gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, we look at the popular Ganesh pandals that Mumbaikars should visit this festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi also called Ganapati is undoubtedly one of the most awaited festivals of the year in Mumbai. The citizens of Mumbai look forward to celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with much fervour and energy for a period of ten days. During this period, devotees in lakhs from all walks of life enjoy the festivities of Ganeshotsav festival by participating in daily Aartis ( a ritual of praying), relishing festival sweets such as modaks and ladoos and visiting Ganesh pandals to catch a glimpse of their favourite Ganesh idols. The chants 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' is heard from almost every nook and corner of the city during the Ganesh festival.

Here's a look at some of the most popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai that you should consider going to:

Tejukaya cha Raja

Tejukaya cha Raja is a popular Ganesh pandal in Lalbaug in Mumbai. It is believed that the pandal derives its name from 'Tejukaya' a popular personality from the British era who was known as 'Rao Bahadur Seth Shri Tejukaya J.P' and was a civil contractor by profession. The Ganesh Mandal, the organisers of Tejukaya cha Raja, also won the Mumbaicha Raja award in 2012.

Address: Tejukaya Mansion, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Lalbaug



How to reach: The pandal is a 10-minute walk from Currey Road or Chincpokli railway stations.

Ganesh Galli cha Raja

Ganesh Galli cha Raja also called as Mumbaicha Raja is one of the oldest and one of the most renowned Ganpati pandals in Mumbai. Founded in 1928, the Ganesh Galli pandal will be celebrating its 91st Ganpati festival this year. Interestingly, it is just a few lanes away from the most popular pandal in Mumbai, Lalbaug Cha Raja. The Ganesh Galli pandal is well known for its unique themes which are often a replica of popular temples of India. Mumbaicha Raja is also one of the oldest Ganpati pandals in Lalbaug.

Address: 1, Ganesh Lane, Lal Baug, Parel



How to reach: Nearest station is Chinchpokli and Curry Road stations. If you are on the Western Railway route then Lower Parel station is your best bet. The pandal is also accessible via BEST buses, taxis and private vehicles.

Khetwadi Cha Raja



Established way back in the year 1959, Khetwadi Cha Raja is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Girgaon, Mumbai. The Khetwadi Cha Raja pandal rose to fame in the year 2000 for its 40-foot tall Ganesh idol. In the Khetwadi area, there are 13 lanes and a Ganesh pandal is seen in almost every lane, but the pandal in the 12th lane, which is the Khetwadi cha Raja is said to be the most popular among all of them.

Address: 12th Lane Khetwadi, Girgaon



How to reach: Nearest stations are Charni Road and Sandhurst Road railway stations. The pandal is also accessible by road public transports GSB Seva Mandal Goud Saraswat Brahmin Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti or GSB Seva Mandal is one of Mumbai's richest Ganesh mandals. The Ganesh Idol of GSB Seva Mandal is adorned with more than 60 kilograms of gold and silver, which has earned the GSB Ganpati the nickname of being the 'Golden Ganesha' of Mumbai. Founded in the year 1954 by the Gowd Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka, the pandal is said to have an idol that is made out of clay and is eco-friendly in nature. To add to the celebration and fervor of Ganeshotsav, the mandal, every year organises special programmes. In 2017 the mandal was insured for a whopping Rs 264.25 crore. The insurance covered the idol, ornaments, volunteers, workers among other things. Address: G.S.B. Sports Club Ground, Near S.N.D.T. Women’s College, R.A. Kidwai Road, King’s Circle, Matunga

How to reach: Kings Circle station on the Harbour Line and Matunga station on the Central Line are close to the GSB Seva Mandal's Ganesh pandal. Dongri Cha Raja Dongri cha Raja is another popular Ganesh pandal in the city that is a must-visit destination this festive season. Last year, the Dongri Cha Raja's pandal theme was a tribute to Indian Army and the donations received were donated to the Indian armed forces. Address: Ganesh Chowk, Dr.Maisheri Marg, Dongri, Mumbai,



How to reach: Alight at Sandhurst Road station. The pandal is 15-20 minutes walking distance from the railway station. Andheri Cha Raja Andheri Cha Raja is also referred as the Lalbaugh Cha Raja of the Mumbai suburbs. The pandal managed by Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti was established in 1966 by the workers of Tata Special Steel and Excel Industries Ltd. Every year the beautiful decorations and the unique themes of the pandal attracts a major crowd of devotees. What makes this Ganpati idol different from the rest is that it is immersed after 21 days instead of the usual 10th day for other Ganpati idols. The pandal is frequented by Bollywood movie stars and other notable celebs in Mumbai. Address: Veera Desai Road, Azad Nagar, Andheri West How to reach: Easily accessible from Andheri railway station and Azad Nagar Metro Station. The pandal is located behind the Andheri Sports Complex. Keshavji Naik Chawl Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal The Keshavji Naik Chawl Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal's Ganesh idol is one of the oldest in the city and has a historical significance attached to it. It was established by none other than freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak himself in the year 1893. The idol is not only the tallest but also an eco-friendly one made out of shadu clay. Address: Keshavji Naik ChawlKhadilkar Rd, Kandawadi, Urankawadi, Mangal Wadi, Girgaon



How to reach: Alight at Charni Road station. Take a cab for Nikdavri lane. Parel Cha Raja Established way back in 1947, the Parel cha Raja that is situated at Parel's Nare Park. The Ganesh Utsav is always celebrated with a social cause. The Ganpati Mandal is committed to preserving and safeguarding the environment which is why they always opt for eco-friendly pandals and idols. Interestingly, unlike most Ganesh idols where the deity is seen in a resting position, the Ganesh idol at Parel Cha Raja is always in a standing position. Address: Narepark Abhyasika, Bhivajirao Nare Udyan, Nare Park Walk, Parel, Mumbai How to reach: Elphinstone or Parel railway stations are closest to the venue. The closest landmark isKEM Hospital. Chinchpokli Cha Raja Founded in 1920 by the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, the highlight of this pandal is the ‘Aagman Sohala’, welcoming of the lord, organised 10 days prior to the Ganesh Chaturthi. Thousands of devotees gather to get a first look of the idol at the Parel workshop. Unlike other pandals, during visarjan, devotees sing bhajans and not play music or beat drums. The Chinchpokli cha raja is also called as Chinchpoklicha Chintamani. Address: Chintamani Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, A/3, Progressive Building, Dattaram Lad Marg, Chinchpokli, Mumbai



How to reach: The pandal is located near the Chincpokli railway station Kamatipuracha Chintamani Ganesh



Located in Asia's second largest red light area, the Kamatipuracha Chintamani Ganesh Mandal's Ganpati is surrounded by brothels making it a less explored and rarely visited Ganesh pandals in the city. The Kamatipuracha Chintamani Ganesh pandal is located at the 14th Lane of the Kamatipura area. The uniqueness of the pandal is that the Ganesh idol is seen sitting on a horse. Address: 14th Lane, Kamathipura How to reach: The pandal is easily accessible from Grant Road, Charni Roadand even Mumbai Central Railway station. Bandra West Cha Raja Bandra West Cha Raja situated near the Bandra Reclamation in Bandra West is also popularly known as MLA Ashish Shelar’s Ganpati. Bandra West Cha Raja created a replica of Goa’s Mangeshi Temple in the year 2015. The pandal is well known for recreating and replicating popular temples of India as its theme every year. Address: Reclamation, Bandra West How to reach: It is close to Bandra railway station Lalbaughcha Raja Lalbaughcha Raja is undoubtedly the King of Lalbaug and Mumbai, as it tops the list of popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. Founded way back in 1934, the pandal draws over 1.5 million devotees on an average per day. It is believed that this idol of Lord Ganesha is also a Navsacha Ganpati (which means the "one who fulfils all wishes"). This year, Lalbaughcha Raja will be entering its 84th year. The legendary design of the Lalbaughcha Raja idol is now patent protected. There are close to 300 to 400 employees that work day and night every year to organize the event on a grand scale. If you are visiting Lalbaughcha Raja then one can expect tight security around the Pandal and be ready to stand in long queues for hours to take a glimpse of the city's most celebrated Ganesh Idol.



Address: Lalbaug market, GD Ambedkar Road, Lalbaug



How to reach: Nearest stations are Chinchpokli and Curry Road railway station. Thereafter its a walking distance of 10 to 15 minutes.

