Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: 900 kg of ladoos offered to Andheri Cha Raja

900 kg of ladoos were offered to Andheri Cha Raja on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival

The different avatars of Andheri Cha Raja

The Ganesh idol of Andheri Cha Raja which is also referred as the Lalbaugh Cha Raja of the Mumbai suburbs was today offered 900 kgs of ladoo. The 'Navshala Pavnara Andheri Cha Raja' which means that the Ganpati idol of Andheri fulfills wishes of its devotees.

The Andheri Cha Raja Ganesh idol is organised by Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti and was established way back in in 1966 by the workers of Tata Special Steel and Excel Industries Ltd. Andheri Cha Raja mandal comprises of more than 600 volunteers. The mandal is headed by Chairman Keshav Tondvalkar, secretary Vijay Sawant and Pramukha Margadarshak Yeshodhar Padmakar Phanse. Darmesh Shah and Prashil are in charge of the art direction.

Every year the beautiful decorations and the unique themes of the Andheri Cha Raja pandal attracts a huge crowd of devotees from across the city and state of Maharashtra. What makes this Ganpati idol different from the rest is that it is immersed after 16 days instead of the usual 10th day for other Ganpati idols.

Several Bollywood movie stars like Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Ravina Tandon, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Alka Yagnik, and Bappi Lahiri frequent the pandal during the Ganesh festival. Several political leaders also visit the pandal to seek blessings from Andheri Cha Raja. Like last year, this year too the pandal will be organising blood donation drive.

This year, the Ganesh idol at Andheri Cha Raja will be seen in different avatars every day during the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Like last year, this year too the pandal will be organising blood donation drive.

