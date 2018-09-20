Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Bandra's eco-friendly Ganpati Idol is made with tissues

ganesh-chaturthi

The Ganesh idol is made up of 16,000 boxes of tissue paper, glue, and chalk powder and is a major attraction this year

Its been over 7 days since Lord Ganesh has taken residence at homes and the pandals across Mumbai and the state of Maharashtra. Ganpati festival which is also known as Ganesh Chaturthi is the most popular festival in Mumbai. The festival marks birthday celebration of Lord Ganesha. From colourful pandals to delicious modaks, the festival celebrations are being held with great pomp and fervour. This year, we have also seen a unique Ganpati idol recreated by Inspector Rajendra Kane of Vile Parle police station at his Andheri residence, with Lord Ganesha dressed in police attire seated in a police officer's chair.



The 26th Annual Ganesh festival celebrations is all the more special this year for Jolly boys Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Mandal, situated at Reclamation in Bandra due to its eco-friendly Idol and Global Warming theme. The Ganesh idol made up of 16,000 boxes of tissue paper, glue, and chalk powder. Right from the decor to the festivities and events like Quiz, antakshari, comedy show, dance competition, the mesmerising aarti of Lord Ganesha have all been the area of focus at the Jolly Boys Ganpati pandal this year.

Be it rain, storm or anything else; Jolly boys are ready to walk the extra mile to make the Ganesh Chaturthi festival eco-friendly and help it progress with a smooth flow. The entire Bandra Reclamation looks forward to this festival. Jolly Boys, in the past, have put in a lot of love and dedication to make the Ganesh festival a hit and success in a special way.

The Ganpati pandal is well known for its unique theme each year and in the past, the themes have ranged from Child labour, Organ Donations, Blood Donations, to Drug addiction and raising social awareness. The pandal also is known for playing only devotional songs on loudspeakers that too strictly on timelines that do not hinder the peace or create problems for the local residents making the ties between people stronger!

The members of the Jolly Boys pandal are also known for not using Crackers and Colours and nor do they believe in sound pollution. This is why the pandal doesn't have DJs playing for the Ganpati visarjan procession. The Ganesh visarjan procession takes place in a traditional manner and the procession ceremony and the festival celebrations in particular witness wholehearted participation and gracious support from each one of the residents of the locality.

Today, amongst Jolly Boys many of them are married and have kids while many others have left the country and resided abroad. However, at least for Ganesh Chaturthi festival every year they make it a point to come down to India to celebrate the 10-day long festival with much pomp and fervour. Making sure that Bandra Reclamation airt is filled with the chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Moraya'!

