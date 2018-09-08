Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: DIY tips to make your Ganpati decoration fab!

ganesh-chaturthi

While you can use your own creativity to do decorations, these pocket and environment-friendly options will add beauty and bring a festive vibe

Ganesh Chaturthi is fervently celebrated in the city of Mumbai. In July 2018, the Bombay High Court declared that Thermocol, or polystyrene foam, can no longer be used for decorations during Ganesh Chaturthi. The HC also turned down a petition filed by the Thermocol Fabricator, Trader and Decoration Association, which sought a relaxation on the ban for the festivities in September. So, if you think that you will have to shell out more money for decorations, fret not. Here are some easy to make decoration tips at home. While you can use your own creativity to do decorations, these pocket and environment-friendly options will add beauty and bring a festive vibe.

Flowers and natural ingredients

For the decorations, opt for organic or locally grown seasonal flowers. Make garlands and arrange them in pretty patterns. This works well when your home Ganpati is for one and a half days. Many households have begun with their own decorations using items like wheatgrass, rice, banana leaves or fibre. Some people also decorate it with bamboo and eco-friendly candles. Bamboo is a sustainable material and considered lucky as well.

Lights and drapes

Jazz up your decor with fairy lights that are easily available in the market. Added with cloth drape, the lights will look fabulous and are sure to wow your guests when they come to take blessings in the evening during Ganesh Chaturthi. Avoid Disco lights as they look too garish and can overshadow your Ganpati murti.

Theme decoration

Theme decoration is quite a rage and eye-catchy as well. However, careful thought has to be given to the idea. The popular ones are nature and the environment, flora, and fauna. For example, you can also make a fort with bricks and boxes or a small village around the Ganpati idol. You can also try your hand at the themes related to the latest developments in the country.

Craft

For people who love art and craft, unleash your creativity with crepe paper, a decoration made of drawing paper, coloured paper. Combining craft with lights is also a great idea to make your decorations look bright.

