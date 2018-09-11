Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Lalbaugcha Raja first look unveiled in Mumbai

ganesh-chaturthi

As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is all set to begin on September 13, the Lalbaugcha Raja 2018 first look was showcased today in Mumbai

Pic credit: Satej Shinde

The first look of one of Mumbai's most famous Sarvajanik Ganpatis, Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled today in the city of Mumbai. The Lalbaugcha Raja idol completes 84 years.

Ganesh Chaturthi is round the corner and the 11-day-long festival will commence on September 13. The Lalbaugcha Raja is visited by about 1.5 million devotees during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.



A screengrab from the live coverage of the unveiling of Lalbaugcha Raja 2018

Here's a live coverage of the 'First Look' Lalbaugcha Raja:

About Lalbaugcha Raja:

It is known to be the most famous Ganesh idols was founded by the 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug' back in 1934 at the Lalbaug market. Lalbaugcha Raja often has a large turnout since this idol of Lord Ganesha is considered 'Navsacha Ganpati', which means the fulfiller of all wishes. The Kamble family, who have a workshop, Kambli Arts, in Lalbaugh has organised the Lalbaughcha Raja for the past 8 decades.

Ratnakar Kambli first began the organising of the Ganesh idol in 1935, but after he passed away in 1952, it was his oldest son Venkatesh who took his place. Currently, it is the family head Ratnakar Kambli who has taken over. Kambli arts first creates the Ganesh Chaturthi idol at the workshop, after which it is assembled and painted at the pandal at Lalbaug. The Lalbaugcha Raja idol is about 20 feet tall.

