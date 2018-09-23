Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor visit RK Studios for Ganpati Visarjan

bollywood

The Kapoor family always steps out and celebrates the Ganpati festival at the RK studio in Chembur with gusto. And this year was no different

The Kapoor family at RK Studio. All Pictures/Yogen Shah

Rishi Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and uncles Randhir and Rajiv, arrived at the iconic RK Studios, for what could potentially be the last Ganpati Visarjan ceremony at the venue. The Kapoor family in August confirmed that they had jointly decided to sell the RK Studio, founded by Raj Kapoor.

Ranbir, who was dressed in a white shirt and blue denims, came back to Mumbai from Bulgaria where he was shooting "Brahmastra" to be a part of the festivities. He walked along with Rajiv, who was clad in a red t-shirt, as part of a procession to immerse the Ganpati idol which was brought in on Ganesh Chaturthi on September 13.

The security arrangements ensured all went smooth. They played intruments, and Randhir, Ranbir and Rajiv even broke a coconut each before the procession.

While Ranbir looked a little troubled by the heat and humidity in Mumbai, he seemed to be comfortable amid the fans surrounding him. He smiled at his fans and waved out to them, much to their delight.

Last year, there was news that Rishi and Randhir had misbehaved with mediapersons and pushed them away. But this year, RK Studios' Ganesh festivities went off peacefully.

In August, Rishi, on behalf of the family, announced that they have collectively decided to sell the sprawling studio, built by his late legendary father Raj Kapoor. They took the decision as it was not economically viable to rebuild it after it was gutted in a fire last year.

