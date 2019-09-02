Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Aartist Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand Ganesh is against plastic pollution
Sudarsan Pattnaik created a unique sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh by using 1000 used plastic bottles around it at Puri beach in Odisha in order to give a message of saying to single-use plastic and saving the environment
Today, September 1, marked the beginning of the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival across the country. While in Mumbai, devotees were seen arriving at the Lalbaug Cha Raja pandal to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh, in Odisha, World-renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture to commemorate the beginning of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Let's join hand, rise to the clarion call of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi and save our environment. #SayNoToSingleUsePlastic My Sand Art at #Puri beach in Odisha on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi . pic.twitter.com/DjVIYkPniI— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 2, 2019
Sudarsan Pattnaik created a unique sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh by using 1000 used plastic bottles around it at Puri beach in Odisha in order to give a message of saying to single-use plastic and saving the environment. The sand art of Lord Ganesh carries the message of saying to single-use plastic and contributing to making the environment free from plastic pollution.
Also Read: Odisha CM lauds sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on winning award
Pattnaik said that the theme was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech during the Independence Day where he urged citizens across the country to shun the use of single-use plastic. "PM Modi gave a clarion against single-use plastic in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast and his address to the nation on the Independence Day," Pattnaik, the renowned artist from Odisha said, reports news agency PTI.
Pattnaik said that his sand sculptor aims to create awareness about the ill effects of plastic pollution and the damages it causes to the environment. He also said that if the plastic is not recycled, it takes up to a thousand years to decompose thereby creating health hazards and harming the environment at large.
The sand artist also said that on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi he requests people to not to use single-use plastic in order to save the environment. Pattnaik made the 10-ft high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh by using 5 tonnes of sand and about 1000 plastic bottles were installed around the sculptor to promote the message of 'say no to single-use plastic'.
While speaking to news agency PTI, Pattnaik also recalled how he won the Peoples Choice award at the Boston International Sand Art Championship 2019 where he created a sand sculpture and showed the global issue of plastic pollution.
Also Read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma get a sandy wedding gift!
With inputs from PTI
-
Sudarsan Pattnaik is an Indian sand artist from Odisha. He was awarded the Padma Shri by Government of India in 2014. Sudarsan Pattnaik has been doing sand sculpture since he was nine. His house in Puri, Odisha is close to the beach. Sudarsan Pattnaik would come to the beach and make sand temples. He saw a lot of people taking interest in them and thought of promoting the art form
-
India's famous sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik made a number of sand sculptures at a beach in Puri, Odisha, to commemorate World Environment Day and to bring the attention of the people. World Environment Day which is celebrated on June 5, is an initiative by the United Nations to combat environmental degradation
-
In 2019, Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand art on Eid. Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was on Wednesday celebrated across India with religious fervour and gaiety. Lakhs of people thronged hundreds of small and big mosques and Eidgah maidans across India to celebrate the occasion, marking the end of 30-day fasting during the holy month of Ramadan
-
In honour of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik being re-elected with a decisive majority in General elections 2019, Sudarsan Pattanaik made sand art. Naveen Patnaik was sworn-in as the Odisha Chief Minister in May 2019. The 72-year-old Biju Janata Dal chief became one of the longest-serving chief ministers of the coastal state. The Biju Janata Dal, which secured 112 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly in the 2019 General election, held along with Lok Sabha polls, has been in power in the state since 2000
-
Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art after cyclone Fani made a landfall in Odisha in May 2019. Puri district was worst hit by the cyclone that ravaged coastal Odisha on May 3, 2019. The cyclone that hit the coast on May 3 damaged the basic infrastructures like electricity, telecom, and water
-
Using art to raise voter awareness, Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday created a sand art sculpture urging people to cast their vote for General Elections 2019. Taken against the Bay of Bengal, a photograph showed the sand art at the Puri beach showcasing ink finger and how vote matters
-
On the occasion of Good Friday, Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a heartfelt tribute to Lord Jesus. He shared the picture of his sand art creation at Puri beach in Odisha. Good Friday holds a special significance for Christians as the day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his demise at the Calvary. It is commemorated during the pious week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding the Easter Sunday
-
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Sudarshan Pattnaik shared a photo of the sand art created by him. Hanuman Janmam-Utsav or Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is immensely worshipped throughout Nepal and India. The devotees of Lord Hanuman, on this auspicious day, celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings and protection
-
Along with the rest of India, Sudarsan Pattnaik prayed for Wing CDR Abhinandan's safety in his own way. Wing Commander Abhinandan had shot down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft on February 27 during an aerial engagement with Pakistan Air Force, but his plane was hit and he landed in Pakistani territory. IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman spent some days in Pakistani custody. He was later released by Pakistan as a "peace gesture".
-
Asking people to not harm the environment and marine life by using plastic on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sudarsan Pattnaik, created a 20 feet long sand sculpture at Puri beach. The green and yellow sand art of Lord Ganesha was accompanied with the message – 'Go green, beat plastic pollution'.
-
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a beautiful image of his sand art with an inspiring message. Pattnaik posted his sand art that promoted gifting a plant to save the environment
-
Sudarsan Pattnaik took on his skills to create a FIFA World Cup 2018 sand art at Puri beach. Sudarsan Pattnaik and his teams used six tons of sand for his creation
-
Sudarsan Pattnaik paid his tribute to all mothers on the special occasion of Mother's Day. He sent the message to all the mothers through his sand art featuring a woman with his child to mark the day at sea beach in Odisha's pilgrim town Puri
-
Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicated a sand art to Bollywood actress Sridevi after she suddenly passed away. Sridevi, known for her ability to slip into myriad roles, expressive eyes, sheer comic timing and her fluid dancing skills, died on February 24. Her death left everyone shocked, and saddened
-
Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art on the occasion of World Ocean Day. World Oceans Day is a global day of ocean celebration and collaboration for a better future. World Oceans Day raises the profile of the ocean and inspires continuing action year-round to protect and restore this amazing resource that the world depends on
Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik is the President of Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi. Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi is the apex body of the state government in the field of paintings, sculpture, architecture and applied arts. Here are some of his artistic works. All pictures'Sudarsan Pattnaik Instagram
