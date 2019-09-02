Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Amit Shah arrives in Mumbai, offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple

mumbai

Amit Shah offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. All Pics/Twitter ANI

On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah Union Home Minister, who is in Mumbai, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across the country. The Union Minister was given a warm welcome by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers as he arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple, in Mumbai on #GaneshChaturthi today. pic.twitter.com/uTQiqUpvZt — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

Union Minister Amit Shah took to social networking site Twitter and extended his wishes towards the countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. While greeting the citizens, Shah shared his heartiest wishes on the occasion of the 10-day long festival.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!



Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.



May the blessings of Lord Ganesh bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives. #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 2, 2019

à¤¸à¤­à¥ÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤µ à¤ÂÂà¤£à¥ÂÂà¤¶ à¤ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¥à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¢à¥ÂÂà¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤­à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥¤ à¤ÂÂà¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¯à¤¾!



Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2019

According to news agency ANI, Amit Shah will also offer his prayers at Mumbai's popular Ganesh pandal, the Lalbaug Cha Raja. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also extended their wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also offered his prayer at his residence in Nagpur, marking the beginning of the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations across India. Besides Gadkari, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi also extended their greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, thousands of devotees arrived at the Lalbaug Cha Raja pandal in order to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh as the 10-day long festivities kicked off on Monday. This year, the Lalbaug Cha Raja's pandal has been decorated on the theme of ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft which was launched in July.

With inputs from ANI

