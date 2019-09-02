Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Here's the first day look of Andheri Cha Raja

ganesh-chaturthi

The Andheri Cha Raja is well known for its beautiful decorations and the unique themes which attract thousands of devotees from across the city and state of Maharashtra

The first-day look of Andheri Cha Raja for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival 2019

As Mumbai welcomes Lord Ganesha for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the first-day look of one of city's most famous and popular Sarvajanik Ganpati pandal, Andheri Cha Raha, which is also popularly known as the 'Lalbaug Cha Raha of Mumbai suburbs is out. The Andheri Cha Raja was decked up in a shining yellow dhoti and a pink shawl on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival as it was majestically seated atop the pedestal in its massive pandal.



The Andheri Cha Raja was adorned with a yellow dhoti and a pink shawl for the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival

The Andheri Cha Raja is also known as the 'Navshala Pavnara Andheri Cha Raja' which means wish-fulfilling Ganpati that brings scores of devotees to the pandal. Every year, the Andheri Cha Raja is organised by the Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti and was started by the workers of Tata Special Steel and Excel Industries Ltd back in 1966. The Ganesh idol and pandal of Andheri Cha Raja is well known for its beautiful decorations and the unique themes attract thousands of people every day from across the city and state of Maharashtra.

Interestingly, the immersion of Andheri Cha Raja is not like the other idols in the city, Every year, the Ganesh idol of Andheri Cha Raja is immersed after 16 days instead of the usual 10-day for other Ganesh Idols. Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family, Raveena Tandon, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Alka Yagnik, and Bappi Lahiri are some of the notable visitors of Andheri Cha Raja.

Besides Bollywood celebrities, several political leader and devotees from across the city and state throng in large numbers to seek blessings from the Ganesh idol of Andheri Cha Raja. Last year, during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival 2018, the Ganesh idol of Andheri Cha Raja was seen in different avatars every day during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

This year, the Andheri Cha Raja will be getting a revamp in the form of a designer's touch. For this year's Ganesh Chaturthi. the dhoti and shawl of Andheri Cha Raja is designed by Hollywood fashion designer Sai Suman. According to the sources, the Ganesh idol of Andheri Cha Raja will be draped in 16 different sets of satin dhotis and shawls which are exclusively designed for the Andheri Cha Raja.

Hollywood designer Sai Suman, who is a devotee of Lord Ganesha, offered to design the 16 days drapes for the idol of Andheri Cha Raja and took about six months to prepare the entire set for the 16-day long festival. With hardly a day left for one of the biggest festivals of the year to begin, we can't wait to hear the chants 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' from almost every nook and corner of the city.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: 900 kg of ladoos offered to Andheri Cha Raja

Get all the latest updates on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations here: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates