Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Andheri Cha Raja to get a designer's touch this year

The 16-days sets of the idol of Andheri Cha Raja is designed by Hollywood designer Sau Suman, who worked six months tirelessly to give the Lalbaug Cha Raja of suburbs a glamorous touch

The different avatars of Andheri Cha Raja last year

For Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 celebrations, the idol of Andheri Cha Raja, also popularly known as the Lalbaug Cha Raja of the Mumbai suburbs, will be getting a revamp. The Andheri Cha Raja in popular media is also known as the 'Navshala Pavnara Andheri Cha Raja' which means that the Ganesh idol of Andheri Cha Raja fulfills all the wishes of its devotees.

The Andheri Cha Raja is organised by the Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti and was started by the workers of Tata Special Steel and Excel Industries Ltd way back in 1966. The Andheri Cha Raja is well known for its beautiful decorations and the unique themes which attract thousands of devotees from across the city and state of Maharashtra.

Also what separates the Ganesh idol of Andheri Cha Raja different from the rest is the fact that it is immersed after 16 days instead of the usual 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The Lalbaug Cha Raha of Mumbai suburbs is frequently visited by Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty family, Raveena Tandon, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Alka Yagnik, and Bappi Lahiri frequent at the mandal.

On the other hand, several political leaders also seek blessings from Andheri Cha Raja. Last year, during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the Andheri Cha Raja was seen in different appearances every day during the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.



Hollywood designer Sai Suman

Just like last year, this year too, the Ganesh idol of Andheri Cha Raja will be seen in several different avatars. This year, for the 2019 Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the dhoti and shawl of Andheri Cha Raja are designed by Hollywood fashion designer Sai Suman.

This year, a golden crown and designer dhotis will be seen adorning the Ganesh idol of Andheri Cha Raja. According to the sources from the Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, which organises the Andheri Cha Raja every year, the Ganesh idol of Andheri Cha Raja will be draped in 16 different sets of satin dhotis and shawls which are exclusively designed for the Andheri Cha Raja.



Sai Suman drapes the Ganesh idol of Andheri Cha Raja at the Parel workshop in Mumbai

Sau Suman, who has designed for Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities is a devotee of Lord Ganesha and offered to design the 16 days drapes for the idol of Andheri Cha Raja. It took Suman six months to prepare the entire set for the 16-day long festival.

With hardly a few days left for one of the biggest festivals of the year to begin, we can't wait to hear the chants 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' from almost every nook and corner of the city during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

