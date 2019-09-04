Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: In the midst of heavy rains, devotees throng for aarti at Khetwadicha Raja

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals of India and especially Mumbai. Even as heavy rains lashed the city, devotees throng the pandal only to make it for the aarti. A sea of high spirited individuals, the colourful attire and the festive mood adds to the celebration. The energy and fervour are inexplicable.

Although the Lord Ganesha is worshipped through day and night, the aarti takes place twice a day. With the sound of the bells, 'nagadas', dhols and the melodious aartis, the environment echoes with spirituality for the Lord. One of the devotees who was arriving for the aarti from Malad and said, "The rains do not deter us from visiting Lord Ganesha. If Bappa wants us to visit him, we shall do so under any circumstances." Two policewomen who were on-duty outside the pandal took turns to come and offer the aarti to Ganesha.

As some stood in a line to perform the aarti, others took turns to play the 'nagada' and dhol. Although there was no pandit to perform the aarti, yet the 'karyakartas' did not let anything bother them. Starting with 'Sukharta Dukharta' to Sindur Lal Chadhayo to Ghalin Lotangan and Mantra Pushpanjali, the devotees sang the aartis.

As the devotees were praying, there was a particular person who was busy drawing a sketch of Khetwadicha Raja. He said, "Every little thing like the design of his trunk, his nose is taken care of."

The aarti takes place every morning at 8:30 am and every evening at 8 pm. Khetwadicha Raja is in their 61st year and they try to come up with new concepts and designs every year. The artisans and sculptors try to outdo each other every year. The Ganpati idol this year is nearly 13.5 ft tall.

Ranjeet Mathur, the owner of the pandal says, "The face of Khetwadicha Ganraj is absolutely different from the rest of the Ganpati idols. The dye which is used is changed every year. One will not find such eyes, ears and trunk in any other idol."

