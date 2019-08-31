Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Mumbaicha Raja first-look revealed
The Ganesh Galli Cha Raja which is one of the oldest Ganpati pandals in Mumbai is well known for its unique themes which are often a replica of popular temples of India
With less than 48 hours to go for Ganesh Chaturthi festival to begin, the first look of one of Mumbai's most famous and one of the oldest Sarvajanik Ganpati pandal, the first look of Ganesh Galli Cha Raja, which is also popularly known as 'Mumbai Cha Raja' was unveiled today. This year the Ganesh Ganesh Galli Cha Raja idol enters its 92nd year.
The Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is one of the oldest and one of the most renowned Ganpati pandals in Mumbai. Also called as the Mumbai Cha Raja, the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja was founded way back in 1928. This year the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja pandal will be celebrating its 92nd Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Located in Lalbaug, Parel, the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is situated just a few lanes away from the most popular pandal in Mumbai, the Lalbaug Cha Raja. The pandal is well known for its unique themes which are often a replica of popular temples of India. The Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is also one of the oldest Ganpati pandals in Lalbaug, Parel. Every year, the pandal witnesses thousands of footfall during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Ganesh Gallicha Raja. Pic/ Suresh Karkera
Besides Ganesh Galli Cha Raja, Lalbaug Cha Raja, Tejukaya Cha Raja, Andheri Cha Raja, Parel Cha Raja, Chinchpokli Cha Raja and Khetwadi Cha Raja are some of the most popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. The Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is located in Lalbaug, Parel.
Ganesh Gallicha Raja first look. Pic/ Raj Patil
One can also visit the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja by train, BEST buses, cabs, own vehicles, and private cabs as well. BEST buses from Parel and Dadar railway station are easily accessible and take you to the Mumbaicha Raja Ganesh pandal.
Just a day ago, the first look of Lalbaug Cha Raja was unveiled. Mumbaikars were given a visual treat to Lalbaughcha Raja on August 30, 2019. This year, the theme of Lalbaughcha Raja is Chandrayaan 2. Every year, during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Lalbaug Cha Raja is the most awaited Ganesh idol in Mumbai. The Lalbaughcha Raja sarvajanik pandal was founded in the year 1934 and it witnesses lakhs of devotees during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Ganesh pandal: Ganesh Galli Cha Raja
Address: 1, Ganesh Lane, Lal Baug, Parel
How to reach: The nearest station is Chinchpokli and Curry Road stations. The pandal is also accessible via BEST buses, taxis and private vehicles
On Sunday, thousands of Mumbaikars woke up to get the first glimpse of two of Mumbai's most popular Ganesh idols, the Khetwadi Cha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, as the two idols made their way out of the workshop in Lalbaug and were taken to their respective pandals in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
Mumbaikars were treated to the first look at Khetwadi Cha Raja, which is one of the most famous and one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. Established way back in 1959, the Khetwadi Cha Raja is one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Girgaon, Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
In pic: Khetwadi Cha Raja being taken in a procession through the streets of Lalbaug to its pandal in Girgaon in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which is also called Ganpati, is one of the most awaited festivals of the year in Mumbai and across the state of Maharashtra. Pic/Bipin Kokate
Thousands of devotees gathered outside the workshop in Lalbaug, Parel in order to get the first glimpse of their favourite Bappa. Pic/Bipin Kokate
Mumbaikars welcomed two of the most popular Ganesh Idols, Khetwadi Cha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, amidst chants 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as young and old tapped their feet to the beats of Dhol Tasha music while young girls were seen performing Lezim, which is a folk dance form of Maharashtra. Pic/Bipin Kokate
A devotee of Lord Ganesha is seen waving the flag of Shivaji Maharaj and leading the way as Chinchpokli Cha Raja makes its way to the pandal. Pic/Bipin Kokate
Besides Khetwadi Cha Raja, devotees were also lucky enough to get the first look of Chinchpokli Cha Raja which is also called as Chinchpoklicha Chintamani. This year, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani completes 100 years of being into existence. Pic/Bipin Kokate
The highlight of Chinchpoklicha Cha Raja was its 'Aagman Sohala', which welcomes lord Ganesha 10 days prior to the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. In the pic, the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani is taken through a procession at Lalbaug in Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
In this picture, young boys and girls play instruments as thousands of devotees tap their feet marking the celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2019. Pic/Atul Kamble
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Mumbaikars got a glimpse of the first look of Khetwadi Cha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani as the Ganesh idols were taken to their respective pandals in Mumbai. Thousands of devotees had gathered outside the workshop in Lalbaug in order to get the first look of the famous Ganpati idols of Mumbai. See pictures. (All Pictures Couresty/Atul Kamble and Bipin Kokate)
