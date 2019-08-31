Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Mumbaicha Raja first-look revealed

ganesh-chaturthi

The Ganesh Galli Cha Raja which is one of the oldest Ganpati pandals in Mumbai is well known for its unique themes which are often a replica of popular temples of India

First look of Mumbaicha Raja unveiled today. Pic/ Raj Patil

With less than 48 hours to go for Ganesh Chaturthi festival to begin, the first look of one of Mumbai's most famous and one of the oldest Sarvajanik Ganpati pandal, the first look of Ganesh Galli Cha Raja, which is also popularly known as 'Mumbai Cha Raja' was unveiled today. This year the Ganesh Ganesh Galli Cha Raja idol enters its 92nd year.

The Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is one of the oldest and one of the most renowned Ganpati pandals in Mumbai. Also called as the Mumbai Cha Raja, the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja was founded way back in 1928. This year the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja pandal will be celebrating its 92nd Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Located in Lalbaug, Parel, the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is situated just a few lanes away from the most popular pandal in Mumbai, the Lalbaug Cha Raja. The pandal is well known for its unique themes which are often a replica of popular temples of India. The Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is also one of the oldest Ganpati pandals in Lalbaug, Parel. Every year, the pandal witnesses thousands of footfall during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.



Ganesh Gallicha Raja. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

Besides Ganesh Galli Cha Raja, Lalbaug Cha Raja, Tejukaya Cha Raja, Andheri Cha Raja, Parel Cha Raja, Chinchpokli Cha Raja and Khetwadi Cha Raja are some of the most popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. The Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is located in Lalbaug, Parel.



Ganesh Gallicha Raja first look. Pic/ Raj Patil

One can also visit the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja by train, BEST buses, cabs, own vehicles, and private cabs as well. BEST buses from Parel and Dadar railway station are easily accessible and take you to the Mumbaicha Raja Ganesh pandal.

Just a day ago, the first look of Lalbaug Cha Raja was unveiled. Mumbaikars were given a visual treat to Lalbaughcha Raja on August 30, 2019. This year, the theme of Lalbaughcha Raja is Chandrayaan 2. Every year, during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Lalbaug Cha Raja is the most awaited Ganesh idol in Mumbai. The Lalbaughcha Raja sarvajanik pandal was founded in the year 1934 and it witnesses lakhs of devotees during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh pandal: Ganesh Galli Cha Raja

Address: 1, Ganesh Lane, Lal Baug, Parel

How to reach: The nearest station is Chinchpokli and Curry Road stations. The pandal is also accessible via BEST buses, taxis and private vehicles

