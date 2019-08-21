Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Your guide to Ganesh Galli Cha Raja pandal in Mumbai

ganesh-chaturthi

Well known for its unique themes which are often a replica of popular temples of India, the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is one of the oldest Ganpati pandals in Mumbai

Ganesh Galli Cha Raja during its visarjan procession last year. Pic/Satej Shinde

Thousands of Mumbaikars are gearing for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi which begins in the first week of September. While the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 2 this year, citizens across the city are already getting the first glimpse of few of Mumbai's most famous and popular Ganesh idols while they are being taken to their pandals from the workshops where they are created.

Ganesh Galli Cha Raha is one of the oldest and one of the most renowned Ganpati pandals in Mumbai. The Ganesh Galli Cha Raja which is Ganesh Galli cha Raja also called as Mumbaicha Raja was founded in 1928. This year the pandal will celebrate its 92nd Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is located in Parel in Central Mumbai, just a few lanes away from the most popular pandal in Mumbai, the Lalbaug Cha Raja. Well known for its unique themes which are often a replica of popular temples of India, the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is also one of the oldest Ganpati pandals in Lalbaug, Parel. The pandal is visited by thousands of devotees every day during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Citizens in Mumbai have already got the first glimpse of two of Mumbai's other famous and oldest Ganpati idols: Khetwadi Cha Raja, which was established way back in the year 1959 and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, which will celebrate its centenary year this year.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which is also called Ganpati festival, is one of the most awaited festivals of the year in Mumbai and across the state of Maharashtra. The festival is celebrated for ten days in Mumbai and thousands of pandals where the Ganesh idols are kept over a pedestal, are decorated with lights. Devotees throng these pandals to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Lalbaug Cha Raja, Tejukaya Cha Raja, Andheri Cha Raja, Parel Cha Raja, Chinchpokli Cha Raja and GSB pandal in Wadala are some of the most popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai

Location:

Ganesh Galli Cha Raja, which is also popularly known as Mumbaicha Raja is located in Lalbaug, Parel. The Ganesh Galli Pandal is situated a few lanes away from Mumbai's most popular Ganpati pandal - Lalbaug Cha Raja.

How to reach there:

If you are travelling by train, the nearest railway station for Ganesh Galli is Chinchpokli and Curry Road station. If you are planning to take the Western Railway route then get down at Lower Parel station and from there its a walkable distance towards the pandal.

One can also visit the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja by BEST buses, cabs, own vehicles, and private cabs as well. BEST buses from Parel and Dadar railway station are easily accessible and take you to the Mumbaicha Raja Ganesh pandal. Remember, the distance from Parel station via Jagannath Bhatankar Marg and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road to Ganesh Galli is about 2.6 kilometres approximately.

Points to remember:

Ganesh Galli Cha Raja and Lalbaug Cha Raja are located just a few lanes away from each other. Due to its popularity, these Ganesh pandals witness thousands of footfall every day and are crowded. As a visitor, you must be careful and take care of your personal belongings.

Ganesh Galli Cha Raja's visarjan process:

Every year, the Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is immersed after the idol of Lord Ganesha takes residence for 11-long days. The immersion procession also known as the visarjan procession of Ganesh Galli Cha Raja begins from Dr. S.S Rao Road, Ganesh Cinema in Parel and towards Chinchpokli Bridge and proceeds further towards Arthur Road Corner, Saat Rasta, Sane Guruji Marg and Agreepada. The procession then moves to Dr. Bhadkamkar Marg, Opera House and finally through Wilson College road it reaches Girgaum Chowpatty for visarjan. The final immersion takes place by late evening on the same day.

Ganesh pandal: Ganesh Galli Cha Raja

Address: 1, Ganesh Lane, Lal Baug, Parel

How to reach: Nearest station is Chinchpokli and Curry Road stations. The pandal is also accessible via BEST buses, taxis and private vehicles

