Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: BMC's dos and don'ts for Ganeshotsav at home

The BMC has urged citizens to keep the height of the idol less than two feet. Pic /Ashish Raje

THE Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced guidelines for household Ganeshotsav and appealed to citizens to follow them against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has already set guidelines for Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav.

The BMC has urged citizens to either do Ganesh immersion at home or postpone it to next year if possible, to maintain social distancing. It has also suggested installing an idol of metal or shadu (natural) clay so that the immersion can take place at home itself. The BMC has also urged people to follow the rules if an area gets sealed. According to the rules, only essential services will be allowed in such areas.

The BMC has also urged citizens to keep the height of the idol less than two feet. The corporation has asked people to keep the arrival and immersion processions small with less than five people.

Civic body guidelines

All people who take part in the immersion procession have to wear masks, face shields, use sanitisers and follow social distancing norms

Try to install a shadu clay or metal idol so that the immersion can take place at home itself

If possible, try to postpone immersion up to Maghi

Ganeshotsav or to next year

If immersion is not possible at home then people can go to the nearby artificial lakes

Don’t go to natural lakes or beaches for immersion

Do the immersion arati at

home to avoid delay at the immersion place

Children and senior citizens should be kept away from the immersion procession

Residents have to follow rules if the area is declared a Containment Zone. Only essential services will be allowed in CZ and residents cannot enter or exit the sealed areas

