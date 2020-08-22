Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Date, time, puja muhurat and importance of festival

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is celebrated every year to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festival takes place in the month of Bhadra, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, it begins on August 22 and will continue till September 1.

Lord Ganesha is addressed by many other names such as Gajanana, Ganesh and Gajadant, and he is believed to be a symbol of wisdom, luck and good fortune.

The festival is celebrated in the most elaborate forms in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. However, this year the celebrations have been curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Date and puja muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 22, Saturday

Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat: 11:06 am to 1:42 pm

Chaturthi tithi begins: 11:02 pm on August 21

Chaturthi tithi ends: 7:57 pm on August 22

Ganesh Visarjan is on September 1, Thursday

History

Goddess Parvati made Ganesha out of sandalwood paste and put him on guard while she was taking a bath. When Lord Shiva came back, Ganesha would not allow him to enter. Enraged Lord Shiva severed the child’s head. On finding out, Goddess Parvati was heartbroken, after which Shiva promised that he would bring Ganesha back to life. And that is how Lord Ganesha came into being after he was re-born with the head of an elephant.

Traditions

The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav kicks off with Pranapratishhtha, which include chanting of mantras by a priest. This is followed by a 16-step ritual called Shodashopachara Puja, in which offerings such as modak, shrikhand, payasam, coconut rice and motichoor laddoo are placed in front of the idol.

Devotees get Lord Ganesha idols home and also throng to the temples to offer prayers. People prepare a variety of sweets for bhog/prasad. Localities and residential complexes also put up pandals in which Lord Ganesha statues are put up. The festival is concluded with a ritual called Uttarpuja, after which the idol is immersed in water.

Restrictions in Mumbai this year

The height of Ganesha idols at mandals cannot exceed four feet

Ganesha idols at homes cannot be over two feet

Masks are mandatory and social distance has to be maintained

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC ) has made it mandatory for Ganesh mandals to submit an undertaking on precautionary measures against COVID-19 in their areas

