Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Four-foot idol and online darshan for Ganesh Galli Cha Raja

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai, the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal of Ganesh Galli, which is one of the most prominent Ganesh Mandals in the city has decided to bring-in only a four-foot idol in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the pooja murti.

The mandal has decided that there will be no 'utsav murti' for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. For the safety of its devotees, the mandal has also decided that online darshan will be organised so people can take part in the Ganeshotsav celebrations from the comfort of their homes.

The Ganesh Galli Cha Raja is one of the most famous and one of the oldest Sarvajanik Ganpati pandals in Mumbai. Also known as Mumbaicha Raja, the Ganesh Galli Cha Raha was founded in 1928 and will be celebrating its 93rd Ganesh Chaturthi festival this year.

Widely-known for its unique themes which are often a replica of popular temples of India, the Ganesh Galli Cha Raha is located a few lanes away from one of the most popular Ganpati pandals, the Lalbaug Cha Raja. Every year, the pandal is visited by thousands and lakhs of devotees during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Address: 1, Ganesh Lane, Lal Baug, Parel

How to reach: Nearest station is Chinchpokli and Curry Road stations. If you are on the Western Railway route then Lower Parel station is your best bet. The pandal is also accessible via BEST buses, taxis and private vehicles.

