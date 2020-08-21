Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: From chocolate deity to statues with seeds inside, eco-friendly idols grab attention

Ganesh Chaturthi is just a day away and people thronged the markets to bring the deity home. Every year, we see many idols representing various themes and made of a variety of materials that are both edible and non-edible.

From eco-friendly Ganesha idols to those made of chocolate, such innovations add a touch of novelty to the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities every year.

This year, although the festivities will be low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are looking for new options for adding grandeur to their celebrations.

A woman in Indore has made it to the news for sculpting Ganesha idols out of chocolate on the theme of Coronavirus. The artist, Nidhi Sharma, also paid tribute to the healthcare staff and police personnel for their efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Made on the theme of COVID-19, the idol is placed with a trident that is seen crushing the virus. Sharma also placed a board on the model that reads, “Corona Go”.

Madhya Pradesh: Nidhi Sharma, a resident of Indore made a #coronavirus themed Ganpati idol using chocolate for #GaneshChaturthi. She says, "Through this idol, I have tried to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as spread awareness about the disease." pic.twitter.com/uCYR0IV1vV — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

"I have made Ganesha idols using chocolate. We believe that we will get rid of coronavirus with the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Based on this theme, we have placed idols of police and doctor. We have also made a ball using chocolate symbolizing coronavirus. We have showcased Lord Ganesha killing the ball using trident," Sharma said.

She said that the idol will be immersed in milk which will be distributed among the needy people. "I have made such models for my friends and relatives as well. I am making such Lord Ganesha idols since last year. We immerse these Ganpati idols made of chocolate in milk and distribute it among the needy people," she said.

Meanwhile, an artist in Telangana made idols with seeds embedded in them. The artist, Sunita said that devotees have to dissolve the idols, known as ‘Beej Bappa’ in a pot, after which the seeds grow into plants.

Telangana: Artists in Hyderabad have made eco-friendly Ganesha idols with plant seeds embedded in them, ahead of #GaneshaChaturthi.



Sunita, an artist says, "Devotees can dissolve the idols after performing puja, in the pots following which the seeds may grow into plants." pic.twitter.com/0TVRzlAxrR — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

"Devotees can dissolve the idols after performing puja, in the pots following which the seeds may grow into plants," she said.

Many state governments have issued advisories and circulars asking people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home. Sarvajanik pandals have been asked to live stream religious proceedings and pujas live online.

