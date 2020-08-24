Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Hrithik Roshan celebrates the festival with family, Pinkie Roshan shares pictures

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, when the entire nation was bringing in the occasion, including all the Bollywood celebrities, how could Hrithik Roshan stay behind? His celebrations were just as gorgeous and heartfelt. His mother Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram account to share some pictures.

In the first post that she shared on Instagram, we could see the idol of Lord Ganesha and a bucket of flowers. Have a look at it right here:

View this post on Instagram #ganpatibappamoryaðÂÂÂ #immersion#see you in 2021ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) onAug 23, 2020 at 9:32am PDT

The second post was a collection of as many as seven pictures that gave a closer glimpse of their celebrations. The first picture had the entire family together posing for a perfect picture with the Ganesh idol. It had Hrithik Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Sussanne Khan, and Pinkie Roshan in the frame. There were some other pictures of the family too and how they brought in the occasion.

Have a look right here:

Coming to Roshan, he completed two glorious decades in the Hindi film industry this year. Starting his career with the blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, he became a massive star right from his debut. Hailed as the Greek God of Bollywood for his dashing looks, he went on to do films like Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, Lakshya, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Krrish 3, Super 30, and War.

