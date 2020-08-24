Search

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Hrithik Roshan celebrates the festival with family, Pinkie Roshan shares pictures

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 18:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Hrithik Roshan celebrated the Ganpati Festival with family and his mother Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram account to share some gorgeous pictures.

Hrithik Roshan celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with family/Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Pinkie Roshan
Hrithik Roshan celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with family/Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Pinkie Roshan

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, when the entire nation was bringing in the occasion, including all the Bollywood celebrities, how could Hrithik Roshan stay behind? His celebrations were just as gorgeous and heartfelt. His mother Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram account to share some pictures.

In the first post that she shared on Instagram, we could see the idol of Lord Ganesha and a bucket of flowers. Have a look at it right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#ganpatibappamoryaðÂÂÂ #immersion#see you in 2021ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) onAug 23, 2020 at 9:32am PDT

The second post was a collection of as many as seven pictures that gave a closer glimpse of their celebrations. The first picture had the entire family together posing for a perfect picture with the Ganesh idol. It had Hrithik Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Sussanne Khan, and Pinkie Roshan in the frame. There were some other pictures of the family too and how they brought in the occasion.

Have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#Tradition . Family . Love . And my sweetest lord Ganesha . Thank you for always protecting us from evil ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) onAug 23, 2020 at 10:17am PDT

Coming to Roshan, he completed two glorious decades in the Hindi film industry this year. Starting his career with the blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, he became a massive star right from his debut. Hailed as the Greek God of Bollywood for his dashing looks, he went on to do films like Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, Lakshya, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Krrish 3, Super 30, and War.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Pinkie Roshan Climbs A Tree And Proves Fitness Has No Limit, Son Hrithik Roshan Is Amazed!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK