Pinkie Roshan climbs a tree and proves fitness has no limit, son Hrithik Roshan is amazed!

Age is just a number and it has nothing to do with passion and perseverance. And this is what Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan has proven with her latest Instagram post. There were two posts that will blow you away and inspire you to no extent. May we just add they will also give you fitness goals.

Her posts were about climbing a tree and she could actually give a lot of people a run for their money. In the first post, she used the hashtags- All about pushing beyond, keep moving forward. Hrithik couldn't help but say- Amazing.

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram #all about pushing beyond#keepmovingforward A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) onMar 10, 2020 at 10:57pm PDT

In her second Instagram post that had two pictures, she rightly said that trying is better than nothing, a step forward to achieving the goal. And this time, the actor wrote- Love, followed by a heart. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram #tryingisbetterthannothing #a step forward to achieving the goal# A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) onMar 11, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

Isn't this an inspiring post?

