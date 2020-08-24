Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Mumbai celebrates its quietest Ganeshotsav
There was no dhol-tashe or inappropriate Bollywood songs blaring from pandals; visarjan rules followed with 'mobile lakes' across the city fairly successful
This year, Ganeshotsav has turned out to be not just low-key, but also a silent one with no processions or dhol-tashe. Last year, decibel levels had breached 110, but this time the pandemic seems to have dampened the festive spirit. BMC's guidelines for visarjan were followed and in many places trucks with mobile lakes arrived at doorsteps for visarjan.
Speaking to mid-day, Sumaira Abdulali, founder of Awaaz Foundation, said, "There was just one instance on the road opposite Worli Dairy where the sound of dhol-tasha had reached 100.7 decibel, but other than it, nothing of that sort happened till 9 pm," According to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, in residential areas the noise level should not go beyond 55dB in the day (from 6am to 10 pm) and 45dB at night (from 10 pm to 6 am). Though the threshold of pain is around 140 dB, any sound above 80 dB is harmful.
Home visarjan
Meanwhile, while civic bodies arranged vehicles at different spots and increased the number of artificial ponds set up across the city by four times, most people preferred to immerse idols at their homes or within their societies.
BMC contract workers wait behind barricades to collect Ganesh idols for immersion at Juhu beach. Pic/Satej Shinde
One of the reasons for it was that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) teams were not being able to watch the visarjan and return clay remains of the idols to residents due to COVID-19 restrictions. As part of a traditional practice, the clay is taken back for puja.
This year, as per the BMC guidelines, there were a number of restrictions on visarjan ceremonies. No immersion processions were allowed and not more than five people could go for visarjan. While people went to artificial lakes for immersions, there were not many takers for the collection vehicles. Instead, many chose to immerse their idols at home.
Niranjan Nene, resident of Hindmata, Dadar East, said, "Till last year, we went to Mayor Bungalow for immersion. This year we went to an artificial lake at Shinde Wadi where they allowed three members to go till the lake. They gave us a flower instead of the idol's clay remains."
Visarjan at Shivaji Park, Dadar. Pic/Ashish Raje
Jogeshwari resident Yogesh Patil said, "Vehicles had been arranged where we could hand over our idols but my family was against it. We thought of going to an artificial lake in our vehicle."
Clay remains
Expressing similar feelings, Rita Makwana, corporator from Charni Road said, "People want to take the clay remains home. People have been very co-operative and many opted to immerse idols at their homes. Only one idol was immersed in the artificial lake in our area till 4 pm."
Even in Vile Parle, residents walked to the nearest artificial lakes. "People don't want to deposit the idols in the collection vehicles, hence we arranged for auto-rickshaws up to the lakes so that there are no traffic jams," said Abhijeet Samant from Vile Parle.
At Borivli's Saujanya Society the celebrations were cut down to one-and-a-half days from the usual five days. They also decided to immerse the idol within the society premises. Saujanya Society Ganesh Mandal in Borivli also changed their 34-years tradition of celebrating for five days. "The idea of the celebrations is to bring everyone together.
But this year due to COVID-19 it is not advisable to gather in large numbers. So we decided to cut down on the number of days and the size of the idol as well so that it can be immersed in a small tank," said Abhishek Raut, a member of the mandal.
Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: How Mumbaikars are celebrating Ganpati in the time of COVID-19
Truck collects idols
In Dahisar, corporator Tejasvi Ghosalkar had arranged for a truck, which made rounds of the area to collect Ganesh Idols for immersion in the nearest artificial pond. "Everybody will be able to see the immersion of their idols as the process will be live-streamed on our Facebook page," said Ghosalkar.
IC Colony resident Praveen Waghela, who decided to opt for this service, said, "My family thought that this year they would not be able to see the visarjan, but the truck service is the best solution as we don't have to leave our homes."
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
After welcoming Lord Ganesha with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Moraya', hundreds of Mumbaikars bid adieu to 'Bappa' amid COVID-19 crisis in the city. Ahead of the 1.5-day Ganapati visarjan in Mumbai, the BMC and Mumbai Police made several preparations for the smooth functioning of the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols in the city.
-
Few Mumbaikars carried out immersion (visarjan) process of idols at their homes while other devotees carried Ganapati idols to water bodies, including sea beaches for immersion. Taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic looming over the city, the BMC had advised citizens to carry out immersion at homes in buckets, drums and other artifical water bodies.
-
While the civic body and city police have called for a complete ban on public gathering in year's Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the civic body issued an advisory and shared a list of 70 natural and 170 artificial spots across Mumbai where immersion of Ganapati idols can take place.
-
In picture: A Ganpati mandal in Juhu wears a deserted look as citizens celebrate a quite Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
-
On the second day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, priests were seen performing morning 'aarti' of Lord Ganesha idol at Dadar's Siddhivinayak Temple. The priests also offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, temple authorities have urged the devotees to take an online glimpse of Lord Ganesha from their homes.
In picture: A devotee carries a Ganesh idol into the sea for immersion
-
Devotees were seen at the Mumbai beaches, including Juhu Beach, Girgaon among others to take part in the 'Ganesh Visarjan' procession. Many devotees were seen handing over the idols of Lord Ganesha to BMC teams for the final immersion. At many immersion sites, the idols of Lord Ganesha were sanitised and then immersed in artificial ponds created by the civic body.
-
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh visited Mumbai's popular Ganesh Visaran spot - Juhu Beach and took stock of the safety measures in places ahead of the immersion of 1.5 day-old Ganapati idols.
-
At various immersion sites across the city, devotees armed with face masks and following social distancing rules were seen giving a fitting farewell to Lord Ganesh while chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya' filled the air.
-
As per BMC advisory, citizens who reside within the 2 km radius of the 70 natural spots were advised to hand over the idols of Lord Ganesha to BMC staff for immersion.
-
In picture: Families bid farewell to the idols of Lord Ganesha at Juhu beach on the second day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.
-
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor were snapped by mid-day lensman while taking part in the Ganpati visarjan. The actors along with their families bid adieu to their 1.5-day-old Lord Ganesha by immersing the idols in their homes.
In picture: Shilpa Shetty with family
-
While citizens have been urged to immerse Ganpati idols at home, for those celebrating the festival in containment zones or sealed buildings, the BMC advised them to defer immersion for next year or make arrangements on their own by using buckets or drums.
In picture: Shraddha Kapoor performs Ganapati visarjan
-
In picture: A lifeguard takes the idol of Lord Ganesh for final immersion in an artificial pond at BMC Gymkhana in Dadar.
-
In picture: A man prepares to immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha in a makeshift pond, created in a housing society in Sion.
-
In picture: A family armed with face mask perform the final aarti before taking the idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion.
-
In picture: A man uses an umbrella to protect the idol of Lord Ganesha from getting wet as rains lash Mumbai
-
In picture: A BMC man carrying out immersion of a Ganesha idol in a well in Andheri East in Mumbai
-
In picture: Devotees carrying Ganesh idols reach Juhu beach for immersion under the watchful eyes of Mumbai Police
-
In picture: Mumbai Police keep the crowd in control near Juhu beach during the immersion procession
-
In picture: A family in Mulund East immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha made of pure mud at home.
Armed with face masks and following social distancing norms, citizens in Mumbai bid farewell to Ganapati Bappa by immersing the idols in water after 1.5-days . While the BMC issues advisory asking citizens to immerse Ganpati idols at home, the Mumbai police monitored the major water bodies in the city, including the beaches to ensure all safety protocols were followed during the Ganpati visarjan amid COVID-19 crisis in the city. Here's a look in pictures.
(All photos/Satej Shinde, Ashish Rane, Ashish Raje, Sameer Markande, Pradeep Dhivar)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe